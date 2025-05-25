Save 75% on a four-year Hostinger WordPress Hosting plan

As one of the best web hosting services around, Hostinger is the go-to place if you need to get your online presence up and running. As well as affordable prices and dependable uptime, Hostinger also delivers easy-to-use features that make website management and optimization easy.

Right now you can get 75% off a four-year WordPress hosting plan and an extra 10% off with our exclusive code. Simply enter 'TRUS10CODE' to get a hosting plan for as little as $2.70 per month.

With outstanding services at affordable prices, there's little reason not to opt for this well-known provider. If you missed out on this deal, no problem; just head over to our Hostinger coupon codes hub for more offers throughout the year.

Today's Hostinger hosting deal

75% off four-year WordPress Hosting plan

EXTRA 10% off with TRUS10CODE Thanks to this Hostinger deal and exclusive coupon code, users can take advantage of affordable prices, intuitive tools, and excellent support. Hostinger's hosting plans enable users to easily set up their website with free pre-built templates and automatic migration. Unlimited free SSL and weekly backups mean you don't have to worry about a thing. Don't miss out on this amazing deal. Sign up today and start building your website. US only

Why buy a hosting plan from Hostinger?

With AI-powered WAF for improved security, WebP compression and image optimization, and smart WordPress auto updates, you'll have everything you need to host your website.

Hostinger also offers excellent customer support 24/7. With an experienced team that is always available, you'll know you're in the right hands. They also provide an extensive library of tutorials and quick guides to help you through the process.

Alongside great support and tutorials, you can also rest assured that your website will be secure. Hostinger employs advanced security measures, including the CloudLinux system, that are able to protect your website and data.

You can try Hostinger risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied, they'll provide a full refund.