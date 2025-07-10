If you looked at the best shows to stream on Hulu and didn’t see anything you liked, fear not. Thanks to its upcoming slate, and new releases on Disney+, we’ve got a stacked roster still to come.

Disney+ and Hulu have now announced eight new releases we can get excited about before the year is out, dropping first looks at each in a brand-new teaser trailer. The Disney+ bundle subscription means you won’t miss a single one dropping, even if they don’t all have confirmed release dates yet.



The pair are arguably some of the best streaming services around because of their breadth of content, and the second half of 2025 is no exception. We’re finally getting to see the end product of Glen Powell’s ridiculous college football look in Chad Powers, while confirmed hits like Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Only Murders in the Building are heading back to the small screen for new seasons.

Coming Soon in 2025 - YouTube Watch On

King of the Hill season 14

King of the Hill Season 14 | Credit Sequence Reveal | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Creator: Mike Judge, Greg Daniels

Lead cast: Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root

Arriving on: August 4

Little Bobby Hill all grown up? Say it ain’t so! The Malcolm in the Middle revival might be the biggest reunion of 2025, but the King of the Hill reboot isn’t something to be sniffed at. The hit comedy show has been off the air for 15 years, which makes the time jump in season 14’s plot very fitting. The last time we saw Hank and Peggy, they were working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to build up their retirement nest egg.

In season 14, they’re returning to Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with the old friends they’d left behind, but things have changed. Bobby has moved to Dallas, living his best life as a chef while staying in touch with Connie, Joseph and Chane. Slice of life in middle America is back and better than ever, baby!

FX’s Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Creator: Noah Hawley

Lead cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin

Arriving on: August 12

Out of this entire list, Alien: Earth tops the pile of most-anticipated TV shows in 2025. We’ve already got quite a few spinoffs in the Alien franchise, with Earth serving as a prequel to the original 1979 movie. Set two years before, a mysterious space vessel crash-lands in unknown territory, unleashing a variety of lethal and horrific alien creatures. You know the drill.



While the previous installment Alien: Romulus opened to mixed reviews last summer (for those in the northern hemisphere), Alien: Earth already has the potential to breathe some fresh life into the franchise’s new area. The Xenomorphs are a given here, but they’re not the only threat. If you listen carefully to the show’s trailer 59 seconds in, we might, just might, see a new link to Alien vs. Predator. Is it just a coincidence that Predator: Badlands is coming out in the same year?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Creator: KJ Steinberg

Lead cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli

Arriving on: August 20

Disney+ and Hulu have hugely upped their game when it comes to bingeable true crime series, and now they’re branching out into fictional adaptations. Following the same style as Good American Family,, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox does exactly what it says on the tin, examining one of the most famous murder trials of the 21st century.



In 2007, Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, embarking on a journey to set herself free in the years that followed. The limited series comes from This Is Us writer KJ Steinberg, so you know it’s not going to shy away from big, devastating emotions.

Chad Powers

Chad Powers | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Creator: Glen Powell, Michael Waldron

Lead cast: Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Clayne Crawford

Arriving on: September 30

Remember those images floating around social media of a jacked Glen Powell wearing a questionable wig? Well, that was for Chad Powers, the new comedy series following quarterback Russ Holliday, whose career ends due to bad behavior, choosing to disguise himself as the fictional ‘Chad Powers’ to join a struggling Southern football team. If you recognise the story, it’s based on the popular ESPN+ Eli Manning sketch Eli’s Places.

At first glance the series looks ridiculous, which no doubt means it’ll be risking it all for some big laughs. Powell himself is on board as a co-creator and writer of the pilot episode, and if his work on Hit Man is anything to go by, we’re already looking at a touchdown for best TV shows of the year.

All’s Fair

All's Fair | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Creator: Ryan Murphy

Lead cast: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson

Arriving on: Fall 2025

What do you mean Kim Kardashian acting opposite Glenn Close and Naomi Watts wasn’t on your 2025 bingo card? Not content with using her in American Horror Story season 12, Ryan Murphy has wheeled Kimmy K back out for a setting she should be all too familiar with – a legal drama. All’s Fair hits Hulu later this year, following a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own “powerhouse” practice.

Niecy Nash, Teanna Taylor and Sarah Paulson are also along for the ride, though it’s unclear if all our big names will be in every episode or merely popping by infrequently. If the soundtrack in the teaser trailer is anything to go by, we should brace ourselves for a TV version of ‘Cell Block Tango’ from Chicago, immaculate wardrobe included.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. (Image credit: Disney)

Creator: Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg

Lead cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell

Arriving on: December 2025

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians took Disney+ by storm, and there’s no reason why we should expect an equally strong second season. Fittingly, season 2 is based on Riordan’s second novel Sea of Monsters, which sees Percy return to Camp Half-Blood one year after the events of season 1.

As you might have guessed, nothing has stayed the same, with Percy busily rectifying friendships, uncomfortable family bonds and a camp now under siege. On top of this, Disney has teased a “secret fate” awaiting him as the action wraps up. Can the poor boy not just take a few days off?

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man. (Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Creator: Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest

Lead cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris

Arriving on: December 2025

I promise I did type that out correctly. Where DC has its infamous Wonder Woman, Marvel now has its own Wonder Man existing on screen. Here’s the premise in a nutshell: Simon Williams is a Hollywood actor thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets powers of his own, and becomes the new superhero Wonder Man.

Fairly typical superhero stuff then… or is it? Much like Ms. Marvel, it looks as though there will be a light-hearted, humorous touch here, with the show’s stacked cast able to flesh out the line between serious lore and just having a good time. From the few brief seconds we’ve seen so far, we’re also set to see big screen action and stunts in the comfort of our own homes.

Only Murders in the Building season 5

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Disney/Hulu)

Creator: Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Lead cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep

Arriving on: TBC

The most exciting update for Only Murders in the Building season 5 is the arrival of Renée Zellweger, fresh from being stuck up a tree in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Amazingly, people are still dying at an alarming rate in this show, but that’s only good news for us and everyone involved.

At this point in time, the biggest mystery is the plot itself. Despite Disney+ citing it as the “sharpest” series yet, we know nothing other than the fact it’s already finished filming. If they decide to kill Meryl Streep off after 3 seasons, Steve Martin will be getting a strongly-worded email directly from me.