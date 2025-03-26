Malcolm in the Middle's Disney+ revival gets underway as the series finds its cast – here's which characters are returning

More names confirmed for the return of this hit sitcom

Promotional image for Malcolm in the Middle featuring the original cast playing golf
(Image credit: Disney)

The Malcolm in the Middle revival continues to gather steam over at Disney+, with more new cast members announced.

The four-episode arc comes from original show creator Linwood Boomer and will pick up with Malcolm and the rest of the family some twenty years since they last appeared on our screens.

For the uninitiated, Malcolm in the Middle, which originally ran for seven seasons – 151 episodes – on Fox in the US from 2000 to 2006, followed child prodigy Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his often dysfunctional, always loving, working class family, including parents Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston). As the family made one pratfall after another, Malcolm would often break the fourth wall to make sarcastic asides to the audience.

The new mini-season sees “Malcolm and his daughter drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.” It sounds like a perfect hook for a short but hopefully sweet, return to Malcolm’s universe, especially as the heart of the original show was the titular character’s relationship with Cranston’s long-suffering Hal, so it’ll be interesting to see Muniz character in the reverse of that dynamic, grappling with fatherhood himself.

Who is returning to Malcolm in the Middle?

Of the original cast, Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek were confirmed to be returning to their respective roles when the revival was announced, and Variety has now confirmed that more familiar faces will be rejoining the cast with Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield set to be reprising their roles as Malcolm’s older brothers Francis and Reese.

However, Malcolm’s younger siblings, Dewey and Jamie, have been recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark and Anthony Timpano taking on the roles. Neither replacement comes as a huge surprise mind you, with original Dewey star Erik Per Sullivan having quit acting after the show’s conclusion, and Jamie – introduced in season four – still a toddler when the show ended.

Meanwhile, the revival will introduce a fifth sibling for Malcolm to contend with with confirmation that post-series, Lois and Hal finally gave birth to a daughter, Kelly, played in the new episodes by Vaughn Murrae. Additional casting news sees Keeley Karsten take on the role of Malcolm’s daughter Leah, while Kiana Madeira will play his girlfriend, Tristan.

We can’t wait to check back in with Malcolm and the gang, and confirmation that a whole host of familiar faces will be returning has got us very excited for the return of Malcolm in the Middle on one of the best streaming services. If you're in the US, make sure to check out the below Disney+ bundle deal before it expires to save on your next subscription.

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: $10.99$2.99 at Hulu and Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until March 31, 2025.

View Deal

