Malcolm, Malcolm, Malcolm! Yes, 'Malcolm in the Middle' is being revived for Disney Plus

Disney Plus has been known for its fair share of revivals, but something feels oh so right at home with this one. Malcolm in the Middle – a beloved sitcom that ran for seven seasons, is coming back as a four-episode arc that will stream on Disney Plus, as confirmed by Variety.

And here’s some even better news, especially if you’re keen to see the return of your favorite dysfunctional family. Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are all set to return to their respective roles, and Linwood Boomer, the original series creator, is back on board for the revival.

You wouldn’t want a revival without the iconic cast, right? The cast is stoked as well in a teaser video that Frankie Muniz posted on Instagram and Threads, opening with iconic "Malcolm, Malcolm, Malcom!" and Muniz noting he's been waiting for 18 years to find out "where Malcolm and his family are now."

In a statement, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said, “Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart, and relatability. Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved – along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Clearly, the team behind the revival – or reboot – is quite excited to welcome the iconic show back, and its teased family reunion. Variety reports the official logline as: “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Indeed, it is a time jump, but like other revivals, this should hit the right tone and deliver a fun, meaningful reunion to reunite all the characters. Additionally, this seems more in line with what the creator is going after and not being pressured by the studio for a full-length season to be produced. It’s the story that Boomer and co. are hoping to tell.

No release date is set yet, but when the Malcolm in the Middle revival is ready, it’ll stream on Disney Plus. Of course, if you’re keen to stream some other titles, check out our favorite of the new arrivals to Disney Plus here.

