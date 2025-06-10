Everything new on Disney+ in June 2025 – don't miss Marvel's Ironheart and The Bear season 4
And more Phineas and Ferb, of course
From returning TV shows to new movies, June is a stacked month for Disney+ and we can't wait to stream all the new titles on one of the best streaming services this month.
One of the most popular titles being added to the platform this month is The Bear season 4, which is one of the best Disney+ shows. The Jeremy Allen White-led series returns on June 25 for what we expect will be another season that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
But it doesn't stop there, as there are two more exciting shows we can't wait for including Marvel's new series Ironheart, which comes to Disney+ on June 24, and a brand new series of Phineas and Ferb, which is making a comeback after more than 10 years – that one is for old fans of DisneyXD.
Everything new on Disney+ in June 2025
Arriving on June 3
WNBA | Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm (sports special)
Arriving on June 4
Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on June 6
Not Her First Rodeo (TV show)
Phineas and Ferb season 5 (TV show)
Predator: Killer of Killers (movie)
Arriving on June 7
Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals (sports special)
Arriving on June 8
Ocean with David Attenborough (documentary)
Arriving on June 10
Call Her Alex (TV show)
Arriving on June 13
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (movie)
Arriving on June 16
Underdogs (TV show)
Arriving on June 17
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 4 (TV show)
SALLY (movie)
Arriving on June 20
Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (movie)
Arriving on June 24
Ironheart (TV show)
Arriving on June 25
The Bear season 4 (TV show)
Arriving on June 28
Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters (sports special)
Arriving on June 30
The Actor (movie)
Wimbledon | Day 1 (sports special)
