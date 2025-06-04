Disney+ confirms release date for the Rachel Zegler led Snow White movie after its disappointing box-office bomb
The movie was not considered to be the fairest of them all
- Snow White has a confirmed Disney+ streaming date of June 11
- The movie arrives on streaming following its unsuccessful theatrical run
- It only scored 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it's not considered to be one of the best Disney+ movies
Disney+ has set a streaming date for the studio's latest Snow White movie, and fans will be able to watch it at home from June 11, 2025.
Unfortunately, Snow White performed poorly amongst audiences and critics, scoring 40% on Rotten Tomatoes and only making back $205.5 million back from its reported $240–270 million budget.
Snow White doesn't rank highly enough to be given a spot on our best Disney+ movies round-up, unlike the original Oscar-winning animated movie.
Take a look at the movie's trailer below for what to expect.
Is Snow White (2025) different from the original movie?
Experience the magical, musical movie event on #DisneyPlus ✨Stream Disney’s #SnowWhite on June 11. pic.twitter.com/29h8rqNSSYJune 4, 2025
Yes, the newest Snow White adaptation does differ a lot from the original 1937 animated movie. So if you're expecting to see the same story, be aware it doesn't follow the original.
Snow White has a revised backstory, a new love interest, and a different ending. Instead of a prince, Snow White falls in love with a bandit named Jonathan, and her backstory sees her named after she was born on the night of a relentless blizzard.
If you're interested in some of the key differences, Variety has reported eleven of these that you can read about in more detail.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Fans and critics alike weren't too enamored with the many changes, or by the performances, and a harsh critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes complains about "dopey stylistic choices".
But you can make your own mind up soon, as it will be streaming on one of the best streaming services. Snow White's release follows in the footsteps of new Disney+ movies, including Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.