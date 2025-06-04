Disney+ confirms release date for the Rachel Zegler led Snow White movie after its disappointing box-office bomb

Snow White has a confirmed Disney+ streaming date of June 11

The movie arrives on streaming following its unsuccessful theatrical run

It only scored 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it's not considered to be one of the best Disney+ movies

Disney+ has set a streaming date for the studio's latest Snow White movie, and fans will be able to watch it at home from June 11, 2025.

Unfortunately, Snow White performed poorly amongst audiences and critics, scoring 40% on Rotten Tomatoes and only making back $205.5 million back from its reported $240–270 million budget.

Snow White doesn't rank highly enough to be given a spot on our best Disney+ movies round-up, unlike the original Oscar-winning animated movie.

Take a look at the movie's trailer below for what to expect.

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Is Snow White (2025) different from the original movie?

Experience the magical, musical movie event on #DisneyPlus ✨Stream Disney’s #SnowWhite on June 11. pic.twitter.com/29h8rqNSSYJune 4, 2025

Yes, the newest Snow White adaptation does differ a lot from the original 1937 animated movie. So if you're expecting to see the same story, be aware it doesn't follow the original.

Snow White has a revised backstory, a new love interest, and a different ending. Instead of a prince, Snow White falls in love with a bandit named Jonathan, and her backstory sees her named after she was born on the night of a relentless blizzard.

If you're interested in some of the key differences, Variety has reported eleven of these that you can read about in more detail.

Fans and critics alike weren't too enamored with the many changes, or by the performances, and a harsh critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes complains about "dopey stylistic choices".

But you can make your own mind up soon, as it will be streaming on one of the best streaming services. Snow White's release follows in the footsteps of new Disney+ movies, including Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.