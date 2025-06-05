Wicked: For Good trailer teases Dorothy's arrival in the Land of Oz, and it's making me want to stream the first film again

An official Wicked: For Good trailer has dropped

The movie's release date is November 21, 2025

The first Wicked is available to stream on Peacock in the US

Wicked: For Good has a magical new trailer and it's made me want to relive the Oscar-winning first movie all over again. Thankfully I can, as Wicked is now available on Peacock, one of the best streaming services.

Wicked, one of the 2025 Best Picture nominees, ended up walking away with two Academy Awards – Best Costume Design and Best Production Design – and if this new trailer is anything to go by, Wicked: For Good could sweep even more awards in the future.

According to Universal, Wicked became "the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time", so it's no surprise fans have flocked to watch the new trailer which is trending at #1 on YouTube at the time of writing.

Take a look at the trailer everyone's talking about below, ahead of its global release on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What is the plot of Wicked: For Good?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Expanding on the first movie, Wicked: For Good's juicy story makes it one of my most anticipated new movies of 2025.

Wicked: For Good will follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they "grapple with the consequences of their choices and the events of the Wizard of Oz", once again told from the perspective of the witches.

Their friendship is put to the test as Elphaba is now demonized as "The Wicked Witch of the West", while the other is hailed as "Glinda the Good". The movie switches focus, depicting the land of Oz both before and after the arrival of Dorothy Gale.

Many of Wicked's original cast reprise their roles alongside Erivo and Grande, including Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

Will Wicked: For Good defy gravity and soar to even greater heights than the first installment? We'll have to wait to find out, but at least this trailer will keep you going in the meantime.