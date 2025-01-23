From Wicked to The Substance, here’s where to watch all the 2025 Best Picture Oscar nominees

The 2025 Oscar nominations are here, and 10 very different movies are in with a chance to snag the coveted award. From huge blockbusters to underrated gems, everyone will have an opinion on who should take away this year's big award. Since horror is a genre that is unfortunately snubbed often, it is refreshing to see The Substance among the nominees, considering we named it our favorite body horror of 2024.

There's plenty to get excited about outside of that, though. Huge new movies like Wicked, Dune: Part Two, and the divisive Netflix movie Emilia Pérez are all nominated. The latter actually led the charge with 13 Academy Award nominations, which might spark some debate among film fans.

Many of the Best Picture nominees are available to stream ahead of the big ceremony on March 3, so you've got plenty of time to dive in and see what all the fuss is about.

Anora

Worldwide: Rent or buy from Apple TV

Anora isn't streaming yet, but if you want to check out this Best Picture nominee, you can rent or buy it from places like Apple TV and Prime Video. Neon has made some great movies lately, like Longlegs, Cuckoo, and Infinity Pool, but it's Anora that could walk away with the big award.

In this movie, a young woman from Brooklyn gets her chance at that fairytale romance when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. However, once the news reaches Russia, her happy ending is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. With some captivating lead performances by Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn, it's worth checking out before the big ceremony.

The Brutalist

US: Expected to arrive on Max

UK and Australia: TBC

Recently, The Brutalist came under fire for using generative AI, but unlike we previously speculated, it hasn't cost it the Best Picture nomination. As the longest movie on this list, it is considered an epic, and you'll need to devote 3 hours and 35 minutes to this one. But if you're ready to lock in for an intense story, you'll unfortunately have to wait until it hits streaming. Right now, we can speculate that it'll come to Max, as do many of the best A24 movies, but we'll have to keep you updated on that one.

In The Brutalist, a visionary architect comes to America to rebuild his life, career, and marriage. Left in a strange new country, he settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy industrialist recognizes his talent. Adrien Brody has snagged a Best Actor nomination for this, too.

A Complete Unknown

US: Expected to arrive on Hulu

UK and Australia: Expected to arrive on Disney Plus

The first of two Timothee Chalamet appearances, A Complete Unknown sees the actor playing a 19-year-old Bob Dylan in this musical biopic. It's not the first time a biopic like this has been nominated for Best Picture, considering Bohemian Rhapsody almost grabbed a win back in 2018. It will definitely be interesting to see how A Complete Unknown performs in comparison, considering Chalamet is also up for Best Actor.

While it doesn't have a confirmed streaming home, it is very likely we will see the movie appearing on Hulu and Disney Plus soon because it's a Searchlight movie.

Conclave

US: Watch now on Peacock

UK and Australia: TBC

Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and Stanley Tucci lead the impressive cast of Conclave, the former of who has also been nominated for a Best Actor award, so we've got some serious competition! On top of this, Rossellini is up for Best Actress, so Conclave has the chance to grab some big wins.

It's streaming on Peacock for US readers, but those in other territories will have to wait a little while longer to check out this movie all about power, corruption, and deceit as cardinals gather to elect a new Pope.

Dune: Part Two

US: Watch now on Max

UK: Watch now on Now TV

Australia: Watch now on Netflix

Dune: Part Two is now widely available to stream, so if you're keen to watch the sci-fi epic before the big awards ceremony, you can do so. It's been nominated for 5 Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, which you'd definitely expect for a movie of that scale!

In the second installment of Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation, Chalamet's Paul Atreides unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. It's actually surpassed the first in terms of quality if the Tomatometer is anything to go by, securing a 92% Fresh rate as opposed to the predecessor's 83%. Still, I highly recommend a mega double-bill of both; it's perfect for a rainy day spent indoors.

Emilia Pérez

US, UK and Australia: Watch now on Netflix

Emilia Pérez is arguably the most controversial entry on this list, and it's dominated this year's Oscars with 13 nominations. If you're keen to find out why and make your own mind up, it's streaming worldwide on Netflix right now.

The movie follows a Mexican lawyer who is offered an unusual job to help a notorious cartel boss retire and transition into living as a woman, and people have pretty strong thoughts on how it's been handled. Emilia Pérez was also highly nominated at this year's Golden Globes, which prompted TechRadar's Rowan Davies to say he can't believe Netflix's Emilia Perez is this year's most nominated movie or TV show. Now's your chance to join the conversation ahead of March 3.

I’m Still Here

US: Expected to arrive on Netflix

UK: "Coming soon" according to Apple TV

Australia: TBC

This underrated thriller follows a woman named Eunice Paiva, who begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of her husband, former deputy Rubens, while trying to keep her family together. And with a glowing 95% rating on the Tomatometer and plenty of praise surrounding the emotional performances at the forefront of the movie. Family is a huge overarching theme here, and it's an important watch for so many reasons.



While there are plenty of big names on this list, you should definitely add this gem to your watchlist because out of all the titles listed here, it's probably one that risks falling under the radar. And that's a real shame, in my opinion.

Nickel Boys

US, UK and Australia: Very likely to drop on Prime Video

In this heart-wrenching movie, we follow the events from a first-person perspective, which really puts us at the center of the horrible things that occur. Nickel Boys follows two African-American boys, Elwood and Turner, who are sent to an abusive reform school in 1960s Florida, which is inspired by a real-life school that is now closed. As well as being nominated for Best Picture, it's also up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson are incredible in this movie, and it's a shame not to see more recognition for them, but it's certainly nice to see the movie up for the coveted Best Picture prize. Don't miss this one when it's available on streaming.

The Substance

US, UK and Australia: Watch now on Mubi

A horror movie for Best Picture?! I must be dreaming, right? I'm delighted to see The Substance on the list and even if it doesn't win, the fact it has been recognized at all is a big win for those of us begging awards bodies to start acknowledging just how amazing this genre is. A horror movie has not won this prestigious award since The Silence of the Lambs in 1992, and if a movie as great as The Substance follows in its footsteps, I'll be over the moon.

It's widely streaming on Mubi and if you've got the stomach for some excellent body horror and brutally honest social commentary on how women are treated in society, I can't recommend this enough. Demi Moore has already won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, and it would be incredible if she did it again at this year's Academy Awards.

Wicked

US: Will eventually land on Peacock, but you can rent or buy it now

UK and Australia: Rent or buy

Wicked has been catapulted from Broadway to the big screen, and this beloved story has been beautifully retold with an all-star cast like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who have been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. This has the chance to win big at this year's ceremony, which would, in turn, be a win for musical lovers everywhere.

The first of two parts, Wicked is set before Dorothy's arrival and follows Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with her classmate Galinda, who becomes Glinda the Good. The on-screen chemistry between Grande and Erivo is impossible to ignore, and they're supported by an equally as fabulous cast, including Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.