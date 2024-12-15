3 new A24 movies coming to Max in January that I can’t wait to watch
Max is getting three new A24 movies in January
There are an abundance of new Max movies every month, but January's haul looks like it'll be even more exciting with the arrival of these three A24 flicks.
A24 has a proven track record of producing critically acclaimed films over the years like Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Past Lives. Now, you can delve deeper into the indie production company's movie library thanks to one of the best streaming services, Max.
The best Max movies are about to get bigger with these impressive films, including a black comedy, emotional documentary, and a horror. So without further ado, here are three new A24 movies I can't wait to watch in January.
A Different Man
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 112 minutes
- Director: Aaron Schimberg
A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan as Edward, an aspiring actor who undergoes an extreme medical procedure to drastically change his appearance. However, his new dream look soon turns into a nightmare as he becomes obsessed with getting back what was lost. A Different Man is a surreal dramedy, psychological thriller, and black comedy about what it means to be attractive on the inside and out. It's certainly an interesting take on beauty that I'm curious to see.
Look into My Eyes
- RT score: 90%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 108 minutes
- Director: Lana Wilson
I don't watch many documentaries, but Look into My Eyes certainly seems like a piece of non-fiction filmmaking I can get behind. Look into My Eyes follows a group of New York City psychics as they conduct intimate readings for their clients. Look into My Eyes is a deeply rousing portrait of mediums that asks us to feel rather than believe as the clients express a broad spectrum of emotions like loneliness, connection and healing during their consultations.
The Front Room
- RT score: 42%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 94 minutes
- Directors: Sam Eggers and Max Eggers
While many are familiar with Robert Eggers' work like The Witch, The Northman and the upcoming Nosferatu, his two other brothers Sam and Max have made their horror debut with The Front Room. Based on the short story of the same name by Susan Hill (who also wrote The Woman in Black), the psychological horror centers on pregnant Belinda (Brandy Norwood) whose life turns upside down when her hateful mother-in-law moves in after her husband dies.
A24 has made some of the best horror movies and although I'm not a horror fan, I can appreciate that they've produced some of the most influential chillers over the years. When TechRadar's Lucy Buglass first watched the trailer, she was understandably terrified by its "creepy mom-in-law vibes", so maybe it's time I get over my fear and dive into the world of horror with this movie.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.