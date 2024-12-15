3 new A24 movies coming to Max in January that I can’t wait to watch

There are an abundance of new Max movies every month, but January's haul looks like it'll be even more exciting with the arrival of these three A24 flicks.

A24 has a proven track record of producing critically acclaimed films over the years like Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Past Lives. Now, you can delve deeper into the indie production company's movie library thanks to one of the best streaming services, Max.

The best Max movies are about to get bigger with these impressive films, including a black comedy, emotional documentary, and a horror. So without further ado, here are three new A24 movies I can't wait to watch in January.

A Different Man

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 112 minutes

112 minutes Director: Aaron Schimberg

A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan as Edward, an aspiring actor who undergoes an extreme medical procedure to drastically change his appearance. However, his new dream look soon turns into a nightmare as he becomes obsessed with getting back what was lost. A Different Man is a surreal dramedy, psychological thriller, and black comedy about what it means to be attractive on the inside and out. It's certainly an interesting take on beauty that I'm curious to see.

Look into My Eyes

Look Into My Eyes | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: Lana Wilson

I don't watch many documentaries, but Look into My Eyes certainly seems like a piece of non-fiction filmmaking I can get behind. Look into My Eyes follows a group of New York City psychics as they conduct intimate readings for their clients. Look into My Eyes is a deeply rousing portrait of mediums that asks us to feel rather than believe as the clients express a broad spectrum of emotions like loneliness, connection and healing during their consultations.

The Front Room

The Front Room | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 42%

42% Age rating: R

R Length: 94 minutes

94 minutes Directors: Sam Eggers and Max Eggers

While many are familiar with Robert Eggers' work like The Witch, The Northman and the upcoming Nosferatu, his two other brothers Sam and Max have made their horror debut with The Front Room. Based on the short story of the same name by Susan Hill (who also wrote The Woman in Black), the psychological horror centers on pregnant Belinda (Brandy Norwood) whose life turns upside down when her hateful mother-in-law moves in after her husband dies.

A24 has made some of the best horror movies and although I'm not a horror fan, I can appreciate that they've produced some of the most influential chillers over the years. When TechRadar's Lucy Buglass first watched the trailer, she was understandably terrified by its "creepy mom-in-law vibes", so maybe it's time I get over my fear and dive into the world of horror with this movie.

