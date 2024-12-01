The Nosferatu remake is coming to theaters in January and you can now watch the original for free

I don't know about you, but I am so excited to see Robert Eggers' take on the iconic vampire movie. Here at TechRadar, we've already raved about the latest Nosferatu trailer, and we're hyped to see the dynamic between Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe. There's a little while to wait as the new movie is released in January, but some of the best free streaming services are giving horror fans a treat, as you can now watch the original Nosferatu completely free. So if you've never seen it before, now is the perfect time to enjoy a brilliant piece of film history.

If you're keen to see the 1922 movie, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, it's available to watch for free on both Tubi and The Roku Channel, as well as Prime Video if you already have a paid subscription! The movie recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022, a huge milestone, and you can check out the anniversary trailer below.

Nosferatu 100th Anniversary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Why should I watch the original Nosferatu?

There are so many reasons why I think you should give it a go. Honestly, it's so cool having a huge piece of film history freely available to stream, to the point where you have very little to lose. Even if it's not your usual kind of vibe, let's face it silent movies and German expressionism are not common genres in 2024, it's so iconic I think everyone should watch it at least once. Especially now that someone as great as Eggers is adapting it, following on from his similarly weird hits like The Lighthouse and The Witch. I can't think of a better director to take on the project for a modern audience, and I am sure he'll do it justice.

It's also a very effective bit of horror, just as good as some of the titles on our best horror movies round-up. Despite the absence of traditional dialogue like we're used to, the orchestra provides a frightening score and Max Schreck's portrayal of the ominous Count Orlok is captivating. It's a performance that has been mirrored and parodied countless times, going on to influence other filmmakers too, but nobody does it quite like him. He dominates every frame he's in, and those horrible claw-like hands put Freddy Krueger's knife glove to shame. As far as horror icons go, Count Orlok is undoubtedly up there.

There's no harm in brushing up on your silent film knowledge either, right? Modern movies like The Artist have celebrated the art form in recent years, and as a huge film fan, I think we should continue recognizing how important that era was. Nowadays we have sound, lots of it, and the best sound systems help us get the most out of our favorite movies. We are a site that's dedicated to the biggest and best in tech, and part of that tech is the reason we can access Nosferatu so freely. I think we should cherish that, personally!

If you're a big horror fan like me, definitely try Nosferatu and lose yourself in this tale of a vampire who preys on the wife of his estate agent, causing terror in the process. It's an unofficial adaptation of the iconic novel Dracula and really sets the bar high for all vampire movies. It's no wonder Eggers was so keen to bring a new version to our screens and raise the dead once more.

