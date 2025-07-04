Horror fans, do NOT miss this deal! AMC+ is less than $1 through Prime Video – here are 5 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch first

With 29 Prime Video subscription add-on prices being slashed, now is the perfect time to check out some of the lesser-known services available in the sale. Among these is AMC+, which currently has a deal that's way too good to miss.

For just $0.99 per month for the first two months, you can enjoy everything AMC+ has to offer from critically acclaimed movies and shows to hidden gems you may not have heard of.

AMC+'s library is so impressive that I believe it rivals some of the best streaming services. As a horror fan, I was also delighted to see that Shudder and IFC Films have a lot of titles in its catalog, so it's a great place if you want some scares. Here are five titles I highly recommend checking out.

AMC+ two-month subscription: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

Stream great movies like The Babadook, Tigers are Not Afraid and Frances Ha for just $0.99 a month for two months. This deal brings down the regular price of $6.99 (ads) or $9.99 (ad-free) to just $0.99, but expires on July 11.

1. The Babadook

The Babadook Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Essie Davis Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: Jennifer Kent

Main cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney, Daniel Henshall

RT critical score: 98%

Jennifer Kent made quite the first impression in her directorial debut, which is all about the titular Babadook, a character in a pop-up children's book that has no business being quite that scary.

In this excellent movie, Kent delivers pure terror which is only elevated by the brilliant lead performances by Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman, a troubled widow and her son, who begins to develop signs of erratic behavior.

Beyond being absolutely terrifying, it's full of heart and explores themes of parenting, among others. It's 100% worth your time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Late Night With the Devil

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Directors: Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes

Main cast: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi

RT critical score: 97%

Something about a live TV show gone terribly wrong is very intriguing isn't it? If you agree, then you're going to love Late Night with the Devil because it parodies talk shows and takes us on a terrifying ride.

David Dastmalchian is brilliant at playing a host who is competing with a rival called The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (which actually did exist, if you didn't know). I like the fact that Dastmalchian's fictional Night Owls show is going up against an actual 70s program, as it makes the whole thing feel more real.

Soon, his petty Tonight Show rivalry is the least of his worries when a variety of scary supernatural incidents take place live in front of a studio audience. This one might put you off talk shows for life, quite honestly.

3. Frances Ha

Frances Ha - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: Noah Baumbach

Main cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver, Michael Zegen

RT critical score: 92%

Moving away from horror for a moment (I do watch other things!), I really want to recommend the brilliant Frances Ha, which is one of Greta Gerwig's earlier acting credits before she went on to direct Lady Bird, Little Women and Barbie.

Here, Greta plays a struggling 27-year-old dancer living in Brooklyn. This is a great coming of edge movie that's full of heart, laughs and romance, following Frances as she goes from apartment to apartment, trying to find a job and a stable partner.

It's intensely relatable, and a complicated love letter to all the people we meet in life.

4. The Novice

The Novice - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: Lauren Hadaway

Main cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Charlotte Ubben

RT critical score: 93%

Isabelle Fuhrman, known for her brilliant work on the horror movie Orphan, delivers another great performance in The Novice as a freshman who joins her university's rowing team.

Things soon get intense as she takes on an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top, no matter the cost. It's a tightly wound thriller and sports movie mash up and a very intense watch.

This is another directorial debut on this list, and honestly, it's a very impressive one. Even if you have no interest in rowing, it's easy to get sucked in.

5. Tigers Are Not Afraid

Tigers Are Not Afraid - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: Issa López

Main cast: Paola Lara, Juan Ramón López, Ianis Guerrero, Rodrigo Cortes

RT critical score: 97%

Finally, Tigers are not Afraid is a wonderful blend of fantasy, crime and horror, and fans of magical realism will seriously want to check this out.

The movie follows a young girl who joins a gang of street children after her mother disappears. It uses horror themes to explore children who are left behind by the Mexican drug war.

The movie is frightening in many ways, and has a unique style that will no doubt stay with you for many months to come. It's not the kind of movie that will leave you easily, and that's a good thing.