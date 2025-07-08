The Martian is just one of several amazing movies you can watch on Cinemax.

With 29 Prime Video subscription add-on prices discounted to as low as $0.99, now is the perfect time to pick up a channel you may have otherwise ignored.

Among those on offer is Cinemax, which is packed full of critically-acclaimed movies that you absolutely shouldn't miss. Among these are big A24 movies and Warner Bros that have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

Whether you want an intense, introspective movie or something to make you laugh, here are four recommendations to suit most tastes.

For a limited-time, you can add Cinemax to your Prime Video subscription for less $1 a month for two-months to unlock blockbuster hits, original series and behind-the-scenes exclusives. Highlights include Iron Claw, Huntsman: Winter's War and Love Lies Bleeding. But you'll have to be quick, because this deal expires on July 11.

1. The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Main cast: Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, Johann Karthaus, Luis Noah Witte

Rotten Tomatoes critical score: 93%

While it's by no means an easy watch, I firmly believe that The Zone of Interest is an essential one. And with its high Rotten Tomatoes score, I'm not alone in thinking that.

Glazer's haunting movie about a family living next to a concentration camp will stick with you, as it examines how ordinary people can be complicit in horrific crimes.

It won the Best Sound Oscar and after watching this movie it's very easy to see why. It's chilling and a masterpiece, which comes highly recommended by me.

2. A Ghost Story

A Ghost Story | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: : David Lowery

Main cast: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Will Oldham, Liz Cardenas Franke

Rotten Tomatoes critical score: 91%

Despite its title, this isn't a horror movie at all. A Ghost Story was a huge success, made on a tiny budget and grossing over $2 million at the box office.

The plot follows a man who becomes a ghost and remains in the house he shared with his wife. It's a deeply sad and moving movie about watching someone grieve the loss of a person.

It's an incredibly artful movie and might not be for everyone but it definitely had a lasting impact on me.

3. The Martian

The Martian | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: Ridley Scott

Main cast: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña

Rotten Tomatoes critical score: 91%

Ridley Scott has made some huge hits in his time and among these is The Martian. This Matt Damon-led movie is brilliant and highly worth your time. The screenplay is also by Buffy and Lost writer Drew Goddard if you needed further convincing.

The tense film depicts an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind by his crew, presumed dead, and then the desperate attempts to save him from the planet he was abandoned on accidentally.

It's a nightmare scenario, which is described as "smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny" in its Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus.

4. The Disaster Artist

The Disaster Artist | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Director: James Franco

Main cast: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson

Rotten Tomatoes critical score: 90%

You might've heard of The Room. It's an iconic "so bad it's good" movie, which has gained a cult following. Well this is a movie about the making of said film, and its eccentric director, Tommy Wiseau.

While undoubtedly a comedy, it's also poignant in places with great performances by James Franco as Wiseau, alongside Dave Franco as Greg Sestero, the lead actor who starred in The Room (oh hi Mark!).

There's also a cameo appearance from Wiseau himself, so he's clearly fine with a movie that was made to mock him. Lovingly, of course.