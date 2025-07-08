Amazon Prime Day TV deals are here! The Prime Day event runs from today (July 8th) until July 11th, and there are some really excellent deals, especially at the more affordable end of the market. I'm the lead of TechRadar's TV testing team, and I've been covering TV deals, including Prime Day and Black Friday, for seven years – together with our Senior Deals Editor and TV sales specialist, Mackenzie Frazier, I'm bringing you the best TV deals that we'd recommend based on our experience.



• Shop Amazon's full early sale



Even though we've tried to cut through the noise with our picks below, I know how confusing it can be to find what you want among all the weird names and sizes of TVs, so I'm offering personalized TV recommendations during Prime Day.

Please email me to tell me what you want from a TV, and I'll suggest the best deals for you. I'll post my answers on this page as well, in case other people are looking for the same thing as you (all names or personal information will be removed).

Otherwise, you can look through all the best deals picked by our TV writers below, divided by size, though with a separate section for the ever-popular OLED TV category.

Today's best early Prime Day TV deals at glance

Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia. An awesome TV for an amazing price.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model for $599.99 right now – though over the 4th July weekend, it was $549, I should note. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and we gave the 65-inch version five stars in our review, thanks to its much brighter screen than the rival LG C5 offers. It's also got all the latest gaming features, improved smart TV software, good built-in sound, and a sleek design. We've only tested the 65-inch model – other sizes use different screen tech – but we love it at this size, and especially for $700 off.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet, beating the previous best by $200. The 2024 OLED display delivers strong black tones, rich colors and tons of detail – perfect for a big screen. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 II OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, stunning picture quality, and the best built-in sound from a 2025 TV so far. PS5 gamers will also enjoy its special image-enhancing features for that console. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.

60-75 inch Prime Day TV deals

Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,199.99 now $997.99 at Amazon What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 starts out of 5. For it drop this cheap this early is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, it has total HDR support, it's got gorgeously bold colors, great handling of contrast, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Sony Bravia 3 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $698 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a great option if you want an OLED display for gaming that offers a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR.

TCL 65-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $547.99 at Amazon This deal nets you a 65-inch, mini-LED display for under $550. It delivers vibrant colors and strong contrast, has an easy-to-use UI and has a stack of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support - an excellent list at this price range and size.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99 – we rated it highly in our review even at full price.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. You've got big colors, strong contrast, and solid detail handling, which is important for a TV this size. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync.

Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $649.99 now $529.99 at Samsung Samsung's cheapest TV deal is the popular 75-inch DU7200 Series display on sale for only $529.99 – another $20 off its 4th of July sales price. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an intuitive Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.

50-59 inch Prime Day TV deals

Hisense U75QG 55-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $899.99 now $597.99 at Amazon A very impressive TV for the price – great mini-LED brightness and contrast are combined with next-gen gaming features, and a super-low price for something with this level of picture quality. A huge amount of bang for your buck, with Google TV providing the streaming apps and software.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

TCL 55-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $599.99 now $447.99 at Amazon A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is unparalleled value, delivering great picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features and an easy to navigate smart TV platform. TVs like this at this price are what Prime Day is all about.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $169.99 – another $10 drop since the 4th of July. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's early Prime Day deal is back at its lowest price.

32-49 inch Prime Day TV deals

Roku 32-inch Select Series Smart TV: was $179.99 now $116.99 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch smart TV is on sale for only $118 – an excellent price for a TV with such good smart TV software. For that money, you get Full HD resolution with HDR 0 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $439.99 now $294.99 at Amazon This is a new record-low on a fantastic 43-inch display that goes above and beyond the usual type of display you'd get at this size. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED uses a QLED panel to deliver bright colors with refined details and even supports Dolby Vision HDR. It's solid for gaming as well as 4K, 60Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM. It also has Amazon's Fire TV smart TV interface and Alexa voice control options.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $747.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $799.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Curated by Curated by Matt Bolton Managing Editor, Entertainment I'm the lead of TechRadar's TV testing team, and I've seen a lot of TVs in my time – and I've seen even more TV deals. I've covered sales events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday for seven years, and I know what to look for in a TV, and from a deal. I'm working with our Senior Deals Editor, Mackenzie Frazier – who has eight years of experience with sales events – to make sure we're picking the best options.

^ Back to all deals