There's a very understandable appeal to wireless headphones; going cord-free can be hugely convenient, reducing clutter and being more portable-friendly overall. A boon on a handheld-capable console like the Switch 2, surely?

Well, on Nintendo's machine, it all comes down to connection type. Case in point, Bluetooth headphones really don't seem to play nice with the Switch 2 in my experience. I've tried a number of wireless headsets on the console, and all have faced a pretty uncomfortable audio delay brought on by that Bluetooth connection.

Meanwhile, I've run into no issues at all pivoting back to wired headsets on Switch 2. The fact that both the handheld and the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller have 3.5mm headphone jacks is a blessing, and means I can use wired headsets for both docked and handheld play.

Wired headsets can often be more affordable than their wireless counterparts, too, with the likes of the Razer BlackShark V2 X and HyperX Cloud Alpha regularly going on sale. More compact options, like the PowerA Wired Earbuds, are also well worth looking into.

Below, you'll find my top wired headset recommendations for Switch 2. If Bluetooth connectivity for the console has left you dissatisfied, I can confidently recommend any of these alternatives.

Chosen by Chosen by Rhys Wood Hardware Editor I've been extremely familiar with the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware since well before its June 2025 release. Having reviewed the console and attended pre-launch events, I know the hardware inside out, and I feel confident in recommending the very best headsets and accessories that can greatly improve your experience with the system.

The best wired headsets for Switch 2

