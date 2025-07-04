There's a huge Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray sale happening at Amazon ahead of Prime Day – here are the 5 movies I'd pick
50% off some of the best 4k Blu-rays
4K Blu-rays fans, listen up! You can save 50% off some of Criterion Collection's best 4K Blu-rays at Amazon right now at that link: and there are some amazing movies to choose from.
4K Blu-ray is popular here at TechRadar. In fact, it's one of our main sources for testing TVs and soundbars! Some of these Criterion Collection discs have featured in the Blu-ray Bounty, our monthly roundup where we test some of the very best 4K discs you can get.
Don't wait for Prime Day: there are a ton of options to choose from, and you won't find a better 4K Blu-ray sale than this. I've picked my five favorite discs to help you get started, but be sure to browse the full discounted range at Amazon.
Early Prime Day deal: Criterion Collection 4K Blu-rays
Save up to 50% on Criterion Collection 4K Blu-rays at Amazon
Criterion Collection's 4K Blu-ray releases and restorations are among the best on the market. Several disc have featured in our Blu-ray Bounty roundups, thanks to their expectational picture and audio quality. There are a ton of movies to choose from in this sale, with a massive 50% off some incredible titles including Godzilla (1954), Seven Samurai, Punch Drunk Love, Mulholland Drive, The Breakfast Club and more. If you're looking to add to your 4K disc collection, this is the place to look.
There are a load of movies to choose from in this Criterion Collection sale, but here are some that I particularly recommend, mostly based on my testing.
Seven Samurai (1954)
Featured in the January 2025 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty, the Criterion Collection 4K restoration of Seven Samurai is a sight to behold. Contrast is exceptional, with a beautiful showcase of black and white cinematography, and textures and details are refined and realistic, with the movie really benefitting from the 4K treatment.
Punch Drunk Love
Punch Drunk Love is Paul Thomas Anderson's offbeat but influential love story/thriller, starring Adam Sandler. This 4K disc benefits from Dolby Vision HDR to give colors a vibrant and vivid punch that's excellent for showing off your display. It featured in the February 2025 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty and floored us with how good it looked. It's especially good when paired with one of the best OLED TVs.
Godzilla (1954)
Another classic movie that has greatly benefitted from a Criterion Collection 4K restoration, the original Godzilla (1954) looks stunning. Upscaled textures, strong contrast and refined details mean the OG Kaiju movie as never looked better. Featured in the December 2024 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty, it's another example of a restoration done right.
Anora
Anora is one of the breakout hits of 2024, netting lead actress Mikey Madison a Best Actress Oscar. A screwball comedy with heart about the relationship between a stripper and a Russian oligarch's son, this 4K release may not test the very boundaries of your home theater, but it's a film that deserves to be watched in the best quality. Beautifully shot with exquisite detail, this disc featured in the May 2025 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty and was one of the standout 4K releases of the time.
Thief
Thief is a popular movie here at TechRadar, as it's been used in our testing of some of the best 4K Blu-ray players. We use the Blu-ray disc to test upscaling potential, because it's such a well-shot movie with lots of lovely film grain that we want to see preserved, all take from a great 4K transfer that forms of the basis of this new 4K release. We haven't featured the 4K version in our Blu-ray Bounty so far, but I'm confident in saying the 4K release from Criterion Collection will look outstanding – and the DTS-HD soundtrack should give the best soundbars are workout.
More Prime Day deals to tempt 4K Blu-ray fans
Do you know what would go great with these 4K discs? A superb 4K Blu-ray player. Thankfully, there's a deal for that too, as Sony's new UBP-X700 has had a massive $80 off, taking it down to $218: and it only came out a few weeks ago!
Sony has released a 2025 version of its excellent 4K Blu-ray player, the Sony UBP-X700. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR video formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. It has 4K upscaling for Blu-ray and DVD, plus support for a wide array of discs. We haven't tested the 2025 version of the UBP-X700, but if it delivers the same performance as the original, it's sure to be a top-notch player. This discount knocks a massive 27% off the price, which is a big drop considering it only launched a few weeks ago!
Looking for a new TV as well this Prime Day? These sets are sure to make you're new Criterion Collection 4K discs look their very best.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a record-low price. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
This deal on the 65-inch TCL QM7K is one of the best early Prime Day TV offers going. At just $999, a 33% discount, Amazon is selling the QM7K for a record-low price. In our TCL QM7K review, we noted its bright picture and solid, blooming-free blacks, and also appreciated the excellent sound quality from its Audio by Bang & Olufsen built-in speakers. This deal is an excellent price for the TCL QM7K, and we don’t expect it to go any lower on Prime Day proper, so snap it up now.
This early Prime Day discount chops 40% off the original price of the 55-inch version of the Hisense U8QG – an unmissable deal on Hisense’s best new mini-LED TV for 2025. In our Hisense U8QG review, we praised it for its incredibly bright and colorful picture, as well as its refined local dimming, which resulted in deep and detailed shadows. It's a great all-around TV for watching sports and movies, and with three HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ gaming. It's also an excellent choice for gamers.
The LG B4 delivers solid contrast, bold colors and deep black levels that's associated with OLED, but without the hefty price tag. It also offers an extensive list of gaming features incluidng 4K, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports. This deal takes the 48-inch model down to a record-low price of $549.99.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
