4K Blu-rays fans, listen up! You can save 50% off some of Criterion Collection's best 4K Blu-rays at Amazon right now at that link: and there are some amazing movies to choose from.

4K Blu-ray is popular here at TechRadar. In fact, it's one of our main sources for testing TVs and soundbars! Some of these Criterion Collection discs have featured in the Blu-ray Bounty, our monthly roundup where we test some of the very best 4K discs you can get.

Don't wait for Prime Day: there are a ton of options to choose from, and you won't find a better 4K Blu-ray sale than this. I've picked my five favorite discs to help you get started, but be sure to browse the full discounted range at Amazon.

Criterion Collection's 4K Blu-ray releases and restorations are among the best on the market. Several disc have featured in our Blu-ray Bounty roundups, thanks to their expectational picture and audio quality. There are a ton of movies to choose from in this sale, with a massive 50% off some incredible titles including Godzilla (1954), Seven Samurai, Punch Drunk Love, Mulholland Drive, The Breakfast Club and more. If you're looking to add to your 4K disc collection, this is the place to look.

There are a load of movies to choose from in this Criterion Collection sale, but here are some that I particularly recommend, mostly based on my testing.

Seven Samurai (1954)

Featured in the January 2025 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty, the Criterion Collection 4K restoration of Seven Samurai is a sight to behold. Contrast is exceptional, with a beautiful showcase of black and white cinematography, and textures and details are refined and realistic, with the movie really benefitting from the 4K treatment.

Punch Drunk Love

Punch Drunk Love is Paul Thomas Anderson's offbeat but influential love story/thriller, starring Adam Sandler. This 4K disc benefits from Dolby Vision HDR to give colors a vibrant and vivid punch that's excellent for showing off your display. It featured in the February 2025 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty and floored us with how good it looked. It's especially good when paired with one of the best OLED TVs.

Godzilla (1954)

Another classic movie that has greatly benefitted from a Criterion Collection 4K restoration, the original Godzilla (1954) looks stunning. Upscaled textures, strong contrast and refined details mean the OG Kaiju movie as never looked better. Featured in the December 2024 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty, it's another example of a restoration done right.

Anora

Anora is one of the breakout hits of 2024, netting lead actress Mikey Madison a Best Actress Oscar. A screwball comedy with heart about the relationship between a stripper and a Russian oligarch's son, this 4K release may not test the very boundaries of your home theater, but it's a film that deserves to be watched in the best quality. Beautifully shot with exquisite detail, this disc featured in the May 2025 edition of the Blu-ray Bounty and was one of the standout 4K releases of the time.

Thief

Thief is a popular movie here at TechRadar, as it's been used in our testing of some of the best 4K Blu-ray players. We use the Blu-ray disc to test upscaling potential, because it's such a well-shot movie with lots of lovely film grain that we want to see preserved, all take from a great 4K transfer that forms of the basis of this new 4K release. We haven't featured the 4K version in our Blu-ray Bounty so far, but I'm confident in saying the 4K release from Criterion Collection will look outstanding – and the DTS-HD soundtrack should give the best soundbars are workout.

