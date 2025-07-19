At TechRadar, we use 4K Blu-ray discs as one of the main sources in our TV and audio testing, and some of us are also collectors ourselves.

When reviewing the best TVs, best projectors and best soundbars, you want the very best quality sources, and 4K Blu-ray’s superior 128Mbps bitrate compared to 4K streaming’s 20Mbps, means you get significantly better picture and audio quality.

4K Blu-ray is so beloved here that we even started a monthly roundup called the Blu-ray Bounty, where we review the picture and audio quality of the latest 4K discs to determine if they’re a worthy addition to a collection.

If you’re new to 4K Blu-ray or looking to get into it, there are a few key components you need, and I’ve listed them below to help you get started in the wonderful world of 4K Blu-ray.

1. 4K display

The LG C4 is a fantastic TV for 4K Blu-ray, and you can pick it up for a seriously discounted price. (Image credit: Future)

To experience 4K Blu-ray in all of its 4K glory, you’re naturally going to need a 4K display. Thankfully, you can get 4K TVs for relatively cheap nowadays.

One 4K TV we at TechRadar recommend is the LG C4 OLED V. Not only does this TV deliver amazing picture quality, with deep black levels, vibrant colors, and realistic detail, but it’s also excellent value, with some big price drops since its release in 2024. Sitting at the top of our best OLED TVs guide, the C4 delivers unbeatable bang for your buck and should be top of your shopping list.

OLED is a premium TV technology, and OLED TVs tend to be expensive. If you want to save some money, the best mini-LED TVs, particularly models from Hisense and TCL, deliver excellent picture quality, but at a more affordable price.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hisense U7N was one of our favorites in 2024, but the step-up Hisense U8N takes things further with excellent contrast and surprisingly good black levels. The high brightness levels that both these TVs deliver also make them a good choice for daytime and bright room viewing.

As for TCL’s mini-LED TVs, we recommend the excellent TCL QM851G in the US or the TCL C855 in the UK, both 2024 models that you can now find at significantly discounted prices.

2. 4K Blu-ray player

Our choice for the best 4K Blu-ray player: the Panasonic DP-UB820 (Image credit: Future)

Naturally, you’ll need something to play 4K discs on, and that’s where 4K Blu-ray players come in. While it seems like you can get relatively cheap players, it’s worth making sure you have one that not only has a good feature set but also delivers great picture quality.

Our pick for the best 4K Blu-ray player is the Panasonic DP-UB820. Priced at $499 / £349, the UB820 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats, and also delivers the most accurate and natural picture reproduction you’ll find at a mid-range price. It earned five out of five stars in my review and is the definition of value.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Sony UBP-X700 ($220 / £220) is a great budget player with Dolby Vision HDR support and superb picture reproduction.

One note: If you want to make use of a player and disc’s HDR capabilities, you’ll need to make sure your display also supports a specific HDR format. For example, if you want Dolby Vision, you’ll need to make sure the display and player both support it.

3. 4K Blu-rays

4K Blu-rays become even more dangerous on the bank account when they get a steelbook version, such as this excellent Tombstone release! (Image credit: Future)

Now for the most important part: 4K Blu-ray discs. If you’re browsing through the thousands of titles available and not sure where to start, I’ve got a few discs I can wholeheartedly recommend that will show you what 4K Blu-ray is all about.

The Batman is a cornerstone for my testing, thanks to its deep blacks, excellent contrast and lifelike textures. The Batmobile/Penguin chase scene is also superb if you’re looking for a way to evaluate your TV’s speakers or an external sound system.

Wicked is a bright transfer, with eye-popping colors that will show off any display’s capabilities, and its uplifting score makes for a phenomenal audio demo. Also, Top Gun: Maverick can highlight a display’s detail and motion handling, and it will push sound systems to their limit.

You may not think black-and-white movies would be a consideration here, but 4K Blu-ray, if done right, can breathe new life into cinema classics. Double Indemnity, Seven Samurai and Godzilla (1954) are just three discs that have been featured in our Blu-ray Bounty that show how good a 4K restoration can be. For a more modern black-and-white take, Oppenheimer is a great choice and looks staggeringly good throughout.

4. Soundbar

Adding a soundbar to your new 4K Blu-ray system can really enhance the experience, especially with flagship systems like the Samsung HW-Q990F. (Image credit: Future)

As I found out when I tested Blu-ray and streaming side-by-side, Blu-rays, both 4K and standard, have superior audio quality compared to the best streaming services. That’s because Blu-ray carries an uncompressed version of a movie’s soundtrack, which will provide better detail and a wider dynamic range. This same situation applies to Dolby Atmos soundtracks, which are delivered using the compressed Dolby Digital Plus format for streaming.

With this in mind, if you don’t currently own a home theater audio system, you should at least consider a soundbar. Our top recommendation would be a soundbar system with a soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers, such as the 11.1.4-channel Samsung HW-Q990D or HW-Q990F.

A step-down choice would be a premium all-in-one soundbar with upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos height effects, such as the Marshall Heston 120 or Sonos Arc Ultra. And on the budget front, we recommend the Sony HT-2000 or the Hisense AX5125H. A soundbar really can add an extra layer to your movie viewing experience, unlocking the full potential of a 4K Blu-ray’s uncompressed soundtrack.