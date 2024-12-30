I love 4K Blu-ray and although 2024 was a rollercoaster year to be a fan, I'm hopeful for 2025

With 2024 coming to a close, I’m looking back on everything that happened with 4K Blu-ray over the past year. Needless to say, it’s been a year of ups and downs. We’ve seen some excellent releases, especially from independent distributors. We’ve also seen brands and retailers exit the 4K Blu-ray market, whether it’s selling discs or players.

As one of TechRadar’s TV reviewers, the best 4K Blu-ray players and discs are crucial for testing the best TVs as they provide not only the best picture quality thanks to a higher bitrate than streaming but also better-quality audio for testing a TV’s built-in speakers and the best soundbars.

But 2024 really has been a rollercoaster year for us 4K Blu-ray fans. There have been reports of increasing disc sales from major UK retailers, and then elsewhere you read that the state of physical media is in decline and it’s all very doom and gloom. So what did happen in the world of 4K Blu-ray in 2024?

Disney and Best Buy sabotage, plus a Sony savior

Without Sony, movies like Deadpool & Wolverine wouldn't have made it to 4K Blu-ray

In two of the major news stories for 4K Blu-ray, Best Buy decided to stop stocking 4K Blu-ray discs and then Disney announced its decision to cease 4K Blu-ray releases. Still, 4K Blu-ray remained alive and well thanks to the efforts of smaller distributors like The Criterion Collection and Arrow Video, both of which released superb remasters and gorgeous special editions of classic movies. I bought The Warriors from Arrow Video US and it’s an incredible release.

But, these small companies can’t be expected to do all the work and whatever you think of Disney’s current filmography, its back catalog is vast and it owns production companies like Fox. Plenty of critic- and audience-lauded movies, such as All of Us Strangers, would miss out on being presented in the best quality, starving home theater fans of a 4K Blu-ray release.

However, an unexpected savior appeared when Sony agreed to take over distribution rights for Disney’s physical media. This meant that movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Fox and others would now get physical releases. It was some much-needed good news for the world of 4K Blu-ray.

Retailers and brands come and go

Panasonic is one of the few remaining brands offering mid-range 4K Blu-ray players

Disney and Best Buy weren’t the only major brands to pull out from 4K Blu-ray, with another blow dealt as recently as December when LG announced it was discontinuing production of 4K Blu-ray players. That leaves Panasonic and Sony as the only remaining mainstream brands providing ‘new’, budget and mid-range Blu-ray players (Oppo and Samsung pulled out of the 4K Blu-ray player market in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and remaining brands like Magentar and Reavon are aimed at the premium end of the market). While some players are still available on the second-hard marketplace, you can expect stock to become increasingly scarce.

Despite more woes, some retailers have decided to get on the 4K Blu-ray train. For example, US retailers Fred Meyers and GameStop announced they would stock 4K Blu-ray discs back in May, providing more outlets for 4K Blu-ray fans to get movies.

4K Blu-ray in 2025

My 4K Blu-ray obsession accelerated in 2024, with the best purchase being this stunning 4K Blu-ray Special Edition of The Warriors from Arrow Video. Who knows what I'll add in 2025?

So, what’s the outlook for 4K Blu-ray in 2025? Honestly, I'm hopeful. Here at TechRadar, we’ve noticed an appetite for 4K Blu-ray info, with more readers getting in touch and more eyes on any 4K Blu-ray-related news. So much so that we’ve launched the Blu-ray Bounty, where we look at great 4K Blu-ray releases each month, with our first edition showcasing Double Indemnity, Power of the Dog and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Spending more time with 4K Blu-ray has also fuelled my obsession. Along with The Warriors, I’ve recently added The Crow, The Dark Knight Trilogy and The Lord of the Rings to my collection, among many others that would take too long to list!

But, that’s the state of Blu-ray for us here at TechRadar. What about the wider world? Again, signs point to a minor revolution. That may sound exaggerated, but with the best streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus constantly raising prices people are going to get fed up. Prime Video not only added ads for all users unless you paid $2.99 / £2.99 to go ad-free in January 2024 but it’s set to add even more ads in 2025. This is just one example of streaming services squeezing the pennies out of people, with Netflix also kicking people off its cheapest ad-free tier, forcing an upgrade or a cancellation. I’d list more cases from 2024, but we’d be here all day.

Another frustration I’ve found is the constant hot potato that these streaming services play with movies and TV shows. Too many times have I gone to watch a favorite or a classic that’s caught my eye one month to find next month it’s gone. With discs, you own the content and it’s there to watch. I’ll be keeping an eye to see how many other people get fed up with this in 2025 and opt to trust in good ol’ physical media.

Final thoughts

I'll be testing the best 4K Blu-ray releases as much as I can in 2025, so expect more Blu-ray Bounty!

4K Blu-ray and physical media in general has faced a year of highs and lows in 2024 and while I’m hopeful for its future in 2025, I know there is still uncertainty. Physical media sales overall remain on the decline and despite rising prices, streaming services are still the main way people watch movies and TV shows.

But, 4K Blu-ray is the best way to enjoy movies on your home theater system and the more people get to experience this wonderful format, the more popular it will become. I can recommend two players and five movies that will get you started on your journey if you’re new and, rest assured, I’ll be flying the 4K Blu-ray flag in 2025!