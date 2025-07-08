One of the first things I do every Prime Day is search through Amazon's 4K Blu-ray deals, and thankfully, I've found some great offers on some top 4K discs. You can check out Amazon US' 4K Blu-ray page and Amazon UK's 4K Blu-ray page to see the full list of discs, including new releases, but below I've picked my four top discs for both the US and UK.

Although there are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day 4K Blu-ray deals on offer, I've picked a highlight deal for each. For the US, it's the Nosferatu (2024) 4K Blu-ray for $17.99 (was $29.99) at Amazon US: a record-low price for this brilliant 4K disc I've used for testing.

And in the UK, it has to be The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Theatrical & Extended) 4K Blu-ray for £39.61 at Amazon UK: again, a record-low price for one of the 21st Century's movie masterpieces (which needs to be seen on 4K Blu-ray).

For US readers, the discs featured below are separate from the excellent 50% off Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray sale at Amazon US that I covered recently, which is still ongoing!

Amazon Prime Day deal US: 4K Blu-ray

Nosferatu 4K Blu-ray : was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Robert Eggers' take on the classic Nosferatu, this adaptation starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård looks glorious in 4K, with realistic textures and inky, deep black levels perfect for OLED TVs. It also features an eerie and haunting Dolby Atmos mix. It's a new staple for our TV testing.

Gladiator II 4K Blu-ray : was $37.49 now $16.99 at Amazon Sequel to the iconic Gladiator, Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington is a great showcase for home theater systems, with its staggeringly powerful Dolby Atmos mix and stunning visuals. Definitely a disc for fans looking for some action.

The Batman 4K Blu-ray : was $33.99 now $12.99 at Amazon An absolute cornerstone of my TV testing here at TechRadar, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano, is a visually striking movie that I use to test contrast and black levels on TV. Plus, its Atmos soundtrack, especially the Batmobile chase scene, is superb for testing soundbars thanks to its bone-rattling power and intricate detail. An essential for home theater fans.

Back to the Future Trilogy 4K Blu-ray : was $55.99 now $29.50 at Amazon One of my favorite trilogies of all time, Back to the Future starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, is the classic 80's time-hopping trio of movies that continues to entertain 40 years later. Benefitting from a solid 4K restoration and while it's not the home theater powerhouse of some other 4K Blu-rays, it's the best these movies have ever looked and sounded.

Amazon Prime Day deal UK: 4K Blu-rays

True Romance 4K Blu-ray : was £20.55 now £14.99 at Amazon A cult hit of the 90's, True Romance starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, is an action-packed romance/drama/comedy that delivers in all the right ways. This Arrow 4K restoration brings out the best details of this movie, giving it an uplift in picture quality.

Tombstone 4K Blu-ray : £22.99 at Amazon OK, so there's no deal on this Tombstone 4K Blu-ray, but it is staggering how popular this 4K disc has been: and for good reason. I tested it as part of our Blu-ray Bounty feature, and it is a visually stunning restoration with beautifully updated visuals and a phenomenal and immersive Dolby Atmos sound mix that is great for showing off your home theater system.

4K Blu-ray is our source for watching movies here at TechRadar, thanks to its exceptional picture and audio quality improvement over 4K streaming. We use it to test the best TVs and the best soundbars, because it'll get the most out of these devices.

Some of the discs above have been featured in our Blu-ray Bounty feature, where we look at the best monthly 4K Blu-ray releases, and it's thanks to that that we've discovered just how good 4K discs like Nosferatu, Tombstone, and Gladiator II are.

The best Prime Day 4K Blu-ray player deal

Here's a deal on a 4K Blu-ray player to go with your new 4K discs!

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player (2025): was $299.99 now $218 at Amazon Sony has released a 2025 version of its excellent 4K Blu-ray player, the Sony UBP-X700. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR video formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. It has 4K upscaling for Blu-ray and DVD, plus support for a wide array of discs. We haven't tested the 2025 version of the UBP-X700, but if it delivers the same performance as the original, it's sure to be a top-notch player. This discount knocks a massive 27% off the price, which is a big drop considering it only launched a few weeks ago!

