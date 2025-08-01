Getting to test, write about and use 4K Blu-rays is a dream for someone like me, as I was a fan and collector before I joined TechRadar.

To me, 4K Blu-ray is the best way to experience movies at home, thanks to its superior visual and – especially – audio quality over streaming. Pairing a 4K disc with one of the best TVs, best soundbars and best 4K Blu-ray players is the ideal setup.

Late last year, I started the Blu-ray Bounty, a monthly feature where I write about the best 4K Blu-ray releases of that month based on testing them in our AV lab, and needless to say, it has added a few discs to my ever-growing wishlist. And since my birthday is right around the corner, I've decided to take the plunge on a few of them.

1. Seven

(Image credit: New Line Cinema / Future)

Seven is a modern classic of noir-mystery thrillers, starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as a pair of detectives in pursuit of a serial killer who is committing murders based on the seven deadly sins. It features one of cinema's greatest all-time twists.

I reviewed this disc in the January 2025 Blu-ray Bounty, and while I was already a fan of the movie beforehand, this 4K disc went right to the top of my list.

The 4K Blu-ray of Seven is visually stunning, with a superb 4K restoration that really polishes textures. Black tones and contrast are rich, and colors take on a new vibrant punch thanks to HDR. But it really is people's skin tones and other details that benefit from a 4K upgrade, looking more realistic than ever. Pair this with the best OLED TVs and it looks outstanding.

A DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack really captures the constant rain, while also delivering clear speech and accurate sound throughout.

2. Double Indemnity (Criterion Collection)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Future)

Double Indemnity is the story of an insurance agent (Fred MacMurray) who plots with a wife (Barbara Stanwyck) to claim a life insurance policy on her wealthy husband. A classic Hollywood noir, it's an incredibly influential movie on modern filmmaking and storytelling.

I'd never seen Double Indemnity before I first reviewed it for the very first Blu-ray Bounty in November 2024, but its story had me hooked.

This 4K restoration from Criterion Collection is an example of what can be achieved with these 4K Blu-rays. It presents a clean, sharp image that still features perfectly maintained film grain. Because the movie is in black and white, contrast is important – and both dark and bright tones are rich and balanced in this 4K presentation. It's reassuring that a movie from over 80 years ago (it's a 1944 flick) can look this good.

There's not much to say about the monoarual soundtrack, but it is clean, clear and well presented throughout.

3. Tombstone

(Image credit: Disney / Future)

A cult Western from the 1990s with a stacked cast – including Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliot and Bill Paxton – tells the story of Wyatt Earp (Russell) and his gang of sheriffs defending the town of Tombstone from bandits.

I first reviewed this in the May 2025 Blu-ray Bounty, and after seeing just how clean its 4K restoration was, it's now on my shopping list – and with how popular it's been online, everyone else's too, apparently!

This 4K restoration has given Tombstone a fantastic visual upgrade. Textures such as skin imperfections are refined and clear, colors have a real pop thanks to Dolby Vision HDR support, and black tones are wonderfully deep and nuanced. Contrast between the lawman's dark clothing and the sand-colored surroundings will really show off a TV's local dimming skills too. This movie belongs on my OLED.

DTS-HD MA 5.1 is used for the audio, and it perfectly maps all the ricocheting bullets in chaotic gunfights and delivers plenty of rumble with galloping horseback: perfect for the most powerful of sound systems.

4. Chunking Express (Criterion Collection)

(Image credit: Criterion / Future)

Chungking Express, from legendary Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai, is an anthology film of two parts that follows the love lives of two different police officers.

Before I reviewed Chungking Express in the April 2025 Blu-ray Bounty, it was another film I'd heard of but never seen. The combination of being visually intriguing, and an off-beat but engaging story, made this a must-buy.

While Chungking Express may not have had the HDR punch of the other discs on this list – it's SDR only – the latest 4K transfer has given colors extra brightness and a vivid punch, especially with reds and Faye's yellow shirt. The contrast between darkened surroundings and neon signs also shows off a TV's contrast capabilities.

A DTS-HD MA 5.1 soundtrack is included, and it's excellent for sections in the busy Hong Kong markets. Voices, clattering plates, bells and all sorts of other noises are mapped and placed perfectly meaning any multi-box home theater system or soundbar makes you feel like you're in the markets yourself.

5. Dark City

(Image credit: New Line Cinema / Future)

Dark City follows John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) who wakes up in a hotel bathroom, next to a body, with no memory. He must navigate through a mysterious city filled with twists and turns to work out what happened.

A recent addition to the Blu-ray Bounty featured in the July 2025 Blu-ray Bounty, I'd again heard of Dark City, but this was a first-watch. A compelling mystery movie with an excellent story, this one is definitely going into my collection. Again, it's been flying off the shelves since its launch.

Dark City is unsurprisingly, a dark movie with plenty of contrasty scenes. This 4K restoration from Arrow Video gives a visual lift to textures and details, giving them a crisp, sharpened look in all the right ways. But really, it's the lush black levels and shimmering colors and lights against the dark backgrounds that create that glorious contrast I've come to love in 4K Blu-rays.

You can choose between Dolby Atmos or DTS-HD MA 5.1 soundtrack,s and both are accurate, precise and clear, capturing the sounds of the constantly-moving city and nerve-wracking score.

6. Batman Forever

This image is of the Batman Forever Blu-ray, but I want the 4K version… (Image credit: Warner Bros. / Future)

Alright, hear me out. Batman Forever is beyond being a guilty pleasure watch for me now. I'm aware of how cheesy this movie is, but as a kid I loved it, and that has continued into my adult years as a comfort watch.

I already own the Nolan Dark Knight trilogy and The Batman on 4K Blu-ray, plus the four-pack anthology of Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin on standard Blu-ray. But I feel like the latter group needs a visual upgrade, even though I initially assumed there wouldn't be much difference.

So, imagine my surprise when I read reviews of the 4K version of Batman Forever from sites including Blu-ray.com and AVForums to learn that its "colors are breath-taking" (AVForums) and "Black levels are handsomely firm and shadow detailing is perfect" (Blu-ray.com). Apparently, this 4K native transfer looks spectacular: great news for a Forever fan like me!

According to these same reviews, even the audio is sublime, with AVForums saying of the Dolby Vision soundtrack "Dynamically, the track is terrific and always on point". So, Batman Forever nails it both visually and audibly.

I love Batman Forever and I can't wait for the 4K version to join my collection.

What 4K Blu-ray players do I recommend?

I review the players themselves, and write our list of the best 4K Blu-ray players, and if you want to get into 4K physical media I recommend the Sony UBP-X700 as the best cheaper 4K player, and the Panasonic DP-UB820 as the best overall (thanks to its better format support and tank-like build quality).