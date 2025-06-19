Amazon Prime Day isn't far away now, running between July 8-11, but there are some discounts live already. One I've seen is on our favorite 4K Blu-ray player.

You can get the Panasonic DP-UB820 for $398 (was $497.99) at Amazon. That's not quite a record-low (it has hit $349 in the past), but it's the cheapest it's been in quite some time.

Discounts on the best 4K Blu-rays players, especially the UB820, are rare so it's best go grab them while you can!

Today's best Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player : was $497.99 now $398 at Amazon The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the ultimate 4K Blu-ray player. it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats, comes with multiple connections and built-in Wi-Fi for streaming. From our personal experience, it's an absolute workhorse. Discounts are rare, and this Amazon deal slashes its price to $398 – the cheapest it's been in a while.

In my Panasonic DP-UB820 review, I awarded it five stars. That was partly due to its excellent picture reproduction, and full array of features and connections, but mostly because I trusted it as a reliable hard-working player that felt built to last.

Not only is it our top pick for the best 4K Blu-ray player, but it's the player we use when testing the best TVs and the best soundbars, thanks to its dependable nature and excellent overall performance. For what it delivers, the UB820 is fantastic value even at full price. A discount is a bonus!