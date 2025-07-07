It's almost time – Prime Day will kick off tomorrow, on 8 July, and will run all the way through to 11 July. But even still, you don't have to wait for the main event if you want to score a sweet deal. For example, I've spotted a stellar price-cut on the Sony HT-S2000, which is only $299 (was $499) at Best Buy or just £270 (was £449) at Amazon UK.

This is one of the greatest price-cuts I've seen on the Sony HT-S2000 soundbar, which was already one of the best value models I'd ever tested. With this deal, you're getting a brilliant, expansive soundbar that can do it all, from immersive Dolby Atmos effects through to ultra-clear dialogue.

I'll lay out more details about this stunning soundbar below, but if you want to uncover more unmissable bargains, make sure you head over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Early Prime Day deal: Sony HT-S2000 (US)

Save 40% Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy At 40% off over at Best Buy, the Sony HT-S2000 is nothing short of a steal. For less than $300, you're getting expansive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and generally crisp sound quality, all in one super-compact bar. This is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen this soundbar drop to, so don't miss out on this brilliant bargain!

Early Prime Day deal: Sony HT-S2000 (UK)

Save 40% Sony HT-S2000: was £449 now £270 at Amazon On the other side of the pond, you can also land a spectacular 40% saving on Sony's incredible value all-in-one soundbar. I've seen it drop ever-so-slightly lower in the past, but this is close to the best price you'll find on this compact Dolby Atmos-enabled model.

In our four-and-a-half star Sony HT-S2000 review, we heaped praise on the soundbar for its seriously impressive sound quality, surprisingly capable handling of Dolby Atmos, and already amazing affordability. So, given you can grab it for 40% less now, you're getting blinding value for money.

After reading all of this, it will probably be no surprise to you that this model holds the title of 'best budget' option in our guide to the best soundbars. I mean, it even has Bluetooth connectivity if you want to sync your phone up for a music listening session.

The Sony HT-S2000 is, without question, one of the best cheap soundbars, so make sure you don't miss out on this discount – especially if you've been looking to upgrade from plain TV audio!