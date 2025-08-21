“The dumbest thing I've ever heard" - AWS CEO slams plans for AI to replace junior human workers
Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman has called the idea of firing junior workers because AI can do their jobs “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard”.
Speaking in a YouTube interview with Matthew Berman, Garman backed up his position by arguing junior staff are usually the least expensive, but also the most engaged with AI tools, therefore they’re best set up to feel the boost of AI in their workflows - rather than be replaced by it.
Taking a longer-term look at the scenario, Garman added without junior employees gaining experience, companies will have no skilled workforce in the future.
AWS CEO doesn’t see AI replacing human roles
Consequentially, Garman advocated for the continued hiring of graduates to teach them core software and problem-solving skills to futureproof against future workplace challenges, like today’s skills shortages.
He still encourages the use of AI tools, but to assist rather than replace junior talent.
When asked about how much of AWS’s code is now AI-written (we know that at least a third of Google, Meta and Microsoft’s code is now AI-generated), Garman described the notion as a “silly metric,” but acknowledged over 80% of the company’s developers now use AI in their workflows across code generation and more.
Garman indicated “curious” workers will get the most out of AI – combining their own desire to learn more with Amazon training initiatives.
He added workers should “be flexible, be willing to learn, and be willing to accept that their job may be a little bit different,” noting that this is a time of transition.
Broadly positive for the future of jobs, Garman’s thoughts align with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s thoughts on AI’s impact on the workforce.
In June 2025, ex-AWS CEO Jassy acknowledged that AI will ultimately end up replacing some human workers, but it would free up other jobs to avoid a net loss of roles.
