Amazon CEO says AI will mean ‘fewer people doing some of the jobs’ - but will make other jobs more interesting

AI will replace some workers, but the rest of us will at least enjoy our jobs more
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy again says AI could replace some workers
- The company will continue to reduce headcount, but hire in some areas
- Many businesses are replacing human workers with AI
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has once again repeated that AI could soon replace some workers at Amazon.
AI could soon have “fewer people doing some of the jobs”, Jassy said.
Luckily, according to Jassy, “there’s going to be other jobs” and AI will help free people from “rote work” which will “make all our jobs more interesting.”
AI will replace some workers
“Like with every technical transformation, there will be fewer people doing some of the jobs that the technology actually starts to automate,” the Amazon CEO told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in an interview.
Jassy added Amazon will continue to hire in areas such as AI and robotics, despite the company steadily reducing its headcount for the past few years, with just over 27,000 jobs cut since 2022. Jassy confirmed in June 2025 that this trend will likely continue for the next few years.
Improving internet efficiency while cutting headcounts isn’t a unique trend, with many top companies following suit. Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff claimed that AI was now doing 30% to 50% of the work at the company.
Many workers are still not wholly convinced of the benefits of AI, especially if those benefits can only be reaped if their job is replaced. The latest arrivals into the workforce are particularly concerned about how bosses are implementing AI into their jobs.
A recent survey also found some workers are seeing the benefits of the technology, but are suffering from workplace stress over the fear that they could be replaced.
There have also been calls for the work week to be cut from 5 days to 4 if the productivity increases that many companies are boasting are to be believed, but that will be a difficult one to swing with boards looking to cut costs, improve productivity, and boost efficiency.
