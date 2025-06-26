AI is making people happier at work – but its also causing job security stress

Workers who use AI every day are more likely to feel job satisfaction

Clear communication around corporate AI strategies is important

AI users are slightly more stressed, but this could mean higher engagement

According to joint research from Jabra and The Happiness Research Institute, workers who use artificial intelligence every day are 34% more satisfied with their jobs than their non-user counterparts.

A clear strategy and communication was also revealed to be vital, with employees who are aware of their company's AI strategy 2.5x more hopeful about the future.

In fact, AI has proven to be so helpful in workplace settings that workers are reporting better work-life balances, with happy employees typically 4.5x more likely to be happy in life outside of work.

AI in work is shaping up to be a good thing

According to the figures, frequent AI users report stronger goal achievement, more advanced opportunities and greater optimism about future job enjoyment and fulfilment.

However, pressure to master tools, prompt crafting and AI output verification is mounting, and frequent AI users report up to 20% more stress than infrequent users. Mildly elevated stress like this could signify higher engagement, however increased stress could also put workers at risk of burnout.

Slow adoption could also be hindering results, with only one-third (30%) of workers saying their company is meaningfully AI-ready. This lack of readiness could be hurting morale and increasing frustration, despite the interest and willingness demonstrated by employees.

Nevertheless, a major conclusion from the study is that AI is far more than just a productivity tool. "It’s easy to talk about AI in terms of productivity. But we need to start talking about it in terms of psychology," The Happiness Research Institute CEO Meik Wiking explained.

The joint Jabra report also flips the discussion around AI replacing human workers on its head, instead proposing that those who don't use AI could be less likely to feel satisfied in their jobs.