Many companies are only hiring "responsible AI" jobs to boost their image

Report claims mentions of "responsible AI" (and similar) are on the rise in job adverts

Legal, education, mathematics and R&S are using the terms the most

Regulatory pressure might not be influencing the trend – could it just be a keyword?

New data from Indeed claims that despite stronger regulations, corporate image and branding are primarily driving responsible AI mentions in job ads – not policy compliance.

The job platform's analysis – which searched for terms like “responsible AI," “ethical AI," “AI ethics," “AI governance” and “AI – found there was a weak correlation (0.21) between national AI regulation strength and responsible AI mentions in job postings.

Human-centered occupations in legal, education, mathematics and R&D were among the most likely sectors to be using such terms, with tech firms more likely to discuss AI more broadly.

Responsible AI is just a keyword

Although responsible AI terms are rising globally (from close to 0% in 2019), they still only account for less than 1% of related ads on average.

The Netherlands, the UK, Canada, the US and Australia lead the way, however Indeed noted high AI-regulation countries such as the UK and those within the European Union do not have significantly higher mentions of those keywords compared with lighter-regulated countries.

In fact, differences were more noticeable between job sectors rather than regions, with legal (6.5%) way above the average.

Indeed's further analysis of responsible AI mentions across job listings globally suggests that regulatory pressure alone could be insufficient to drive widespread keyword adoption, suggesting '"responsible AI" mentions are more likely to be part of market-based incentives and corporate responsibility strategies.

"This suggests that other factors, including reputational concerns or international business strategies, might be driving Responsible AI adoption as much, or more, than regulatory requirements," the researchers shared.

With rising public concern around AI risks, these terms may serve as signalling tools aimed at clients, investors and the wider market, rather than reflecting deep internal change and commitment.