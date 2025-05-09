LinkedIn wants you to use AI to describe your perfect job

LinkedIn wants to use AI to determine your best job results – not specific keywords

"The core issue in the job search today is discovery," LinkedIn CPO says

You can also get a job match score highlighting strengths and skill gaps

LinkedIn has added even more AI tools to the job searching area of its platform, allowing users to access the millions of listings on the site with simpler and more natural prompts.

The tool works by understanding the intent behind the job seeker's search, the job site says, as by using AI, the search functionality reduces its reliance on specific keyword matching, improving the relevance and quality of search results without users having to manufacture and tailor their searches for the machine.

LinkedIn CPO Tomer Cohen explained how users can input prompts like "I'm looking for business development roles in the video games industry" to find similar matches.

LinkedIn is using AI to improve job search result relevance

"The core issue in the job search today is discovery – often requiring an understanding of the right keywords, filters, and the intricacies of the system itself," Cohen explained.

Besides improving the efficiency of search, LinkedIn is also making changes to how it matches users with jobs, allowing applicants to assess their fit before applying by showing them how well they fit a role, highlighting their strengths and skill gaps.

Again, the Microsoft-owned platform is using AI to reduce users' reliance on specific keywords, this time by understanding implied skills – for example, web developers will likely know HTML even if not listed.

"Premium subscribers gain even deeper insights, including job match ratings and actionable suggestions for standing out in an increasingly competitive job market," Cohen explained.

Among the other updates coming to LinkedIn are personalized AI coaching with actionable feedback and a Career Journey tool to determine a personalized learning plan for workers looking for a career change – both tools are only available to Premium subscribers.

Besides its paid services, LinkedIn also occasionally makes some of its courses free, with its 10 most popular AI training courses currently free until the end of June 2025.