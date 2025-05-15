Many applicants admit they wouldn’t correct AI CV embellishments even if they knew they were false

Recruiters now face polished, fabricated applications they can barely differentiate from genuine submissions

Hiscox says AI-generated CVs often look flawless, but mask exaggerated skills and completely fabricated interests

Artificial intelligence is now a common presence in the hiring pipeline, not just for employers, but increasingly for applicants as well.

A recent campaign by specialist insurer Hiscox has drawn attention to how AI is being used by job seekers, often without transparency and, in many cases, with significant embellishments.

The report notes that 53% of recent job applicants have used AI tools to help write their CVs. Surprisingly to some, most of them don’t consider this cheating.

AI-generated CVs are causing problems for recruiters

AI-generated CVs often appear flawless at first glance, representing what Hiscox calls the “Perfect Candidate.” But beneath the polished language lie CVs riddled with exaggerated experience and fabricated interests, raising serious questions about the reliability of AI-assisted applications.

Data from the campaign reveals that 59% of job seekers believe using AI tools during the application process is “fair game,” while 37% admit they wouldn’t correct AI-generated embellishments.

Pete Treloar, Chief Underwriting Officer at Hiscox UK, put it simply: “AI can help many candidates put their best foot forward… but it needs to be used carefully.”

Recruiters now face a challenging landscape. AI-generated CVs are often indistinguishable from genuine ones - professionally polished, yet lacking specific experience or authentic personality.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it’s not just about the CV. Candidates are also using AI to prepare for interviews (29%) and complete online assessments (45%). It’s no wonder hiring managers are increasingly unsure whether they’re selecting the candidate, or the algorithm.

These trends raise questions for platforms like CV builders and job sites, particularly as candidates lean more heavily on automation to craft their applications.

Despite the growing use of AI, not all applicants support the trend. Hiscox’s findings show 41% believe it gives some candidates an unfair advantage, while 42% say it's misleading for employers.

Yet the reality is that we’re moving toward a future where AI in hiring is not only accepted, but expected. That’s a major challenge for recruitment solutions with fair and effective hiring practices.

Hiscox also found that 38% of applicants admit to lying on their CVs, and AI is only making this easier.

As Treloar concluded, “If they [recruiters] are passing on incorrect information or poor recommendations to their clients, not only does it damage relationships, but it can lead to more serious claims, and that’s why insurance is so important.”