I compiled the biggest list of AI website builders on the web — here they are

If you aren’t already using one of the best AI website builders, now is arguably the best time for a switch. Encouraged by the explosive growth of LLMs like ChatGPT, Llama, and Claude, AI startups are enjoying a huge moment in the spotlight. Almost every software startup has begun incorporating AI features into their platform — including website builders.

But the competition is fierce and making choices is difficult. That’s why, I have compiled a list of more than 30 of these AI website builders, sorting them into various categories based on what they’re each good at. If you’re looking for a complete rundown of the options to help you decide, you’ve come to the right place.



Here’s the biggest list of AI website builders currently in the market:

Best overall AI website builders

Let’s begin with a list of the best website builders that leverage AI technology. These are platforms that excel at more than one thing, making them good for a wide variety of use cases. They have been hand-picked from the various category-specific AI website builder lists that follow.

Wix AI

You start your Wix AI website building journey by answering a few simple questions. (Image credit: Wix)

Wix AI is a standout in the AI website builder market, thanks not only to its seamless interface design but also to the comprehensive list of features that make it a great choice for almost any type of user.

Once you answer a few simple questions to help it get started, Wix AI suggests visually appealing layout options and generates SEO-friendly content tailored to the website’s theme. Some of its other standout features include an AI-powered design copilot, a trove of ecommerce tools, lots of third-party integrations, and 800+ pre-built templates for those who won’t use AI.

Discover more about Wix in our Wix review.

GoDaddy Airo

GoDaddy Airo is custom-built for small businesses, part of a suite of powerful marketing tools offered by GoDaddy. It handles everything from logo design to social media posts to digital ads, making it a comprehensive solution for building an online presence quickly.

Airo's ability to generate product descriptions from photos and its partnership with ZenBusiness for free LLC registration are particularly beneficial for new businesses. However, while it offers a fast and easy building experience, GoDaddy’s websites can sometimes look generic and lack the depth of features found in more advanced builders.

Find out everything GoDaddy has to offer with our full GoDaddy website builder review.

TeleportHQ

TeleportHQ is a low-code development tool launched in 2017. It allows users to design responsive websites and landing pages with an AI-powered conversational interface. Once done, you’re free to customize the generated website using the built-in drag-and-drop editor.

It also supports exporting production-ready code in multiple JavaScript frameworks, making it the perfect choice for developers looking for a balance of flexibility and ease-of-use. Right now, TeleportHQ lets you share your code as React, Next, Gatsby, Vue, Nuxt, Gridsome, Angular, Preact, or HTML.

Hostinger AI Builder

Hostinger AI Builder combines affordability with powerful AI tools, making it an excellent choice for small businesses. It can generate complete websites, including images, text, and layouts, in just a few minutes.

Additionally, Hostinger's AI Writer and AI Heatmap tools help create engaging content and optimize website layouts for better user engagement. Hostinger's plans are some of the most cost-effective among AI website builders, though it lacks the deep integrations and template variety found in some competitors.

Our full Hostinger website builder review gives you all information on what the plaform has to offer.

Elementor AI

Elementor AI integrates seamlessly with the popular Elementor page builder for WordPress, offering a robust set of tools for creating professional websites. It excels in generating content, images, and even custom code snippets.

Elementor AI is particularly beneficial for users who already have some experience with WordPress and want to enhance their sites with AI-driven features. However, it may not be the best choice for creating highly complex websites, since its AI capabilities are more suited for simpler HTML and CSS tasks.

Best for personal websites

Whether you are looking for the best portfolio website builder to showcase your freelancing skills or the best blogging platform to blog about your hobbies and interests, personal websites don’t require a ton of advanced functionality. Here are a few platforms that get the basics right, offer excellent ease of use, and leverage AI capabilities.

Site123

Site123 is renowned for its simplicity and ease of use. While its AI capabilities are limited to content creation only, Site123’s long list of features, including multilingual support, logo design tools, inventory management, and form building — make it a great all-in-one solution for personal use.

Jimdo

Jimdo's new AI-powered website builder, Jimdo Dolphin, is designed for users with minimal technical skills. By answering a few questions, users can have a personalized website generated in minutes. It offers affordable, ad-free, entry-level plans that offer great value for personal use.

Read our full Jimdo review to learn more.

Dorik AI

Dorik is super easy to get started with. (Image credit: Dorik)

Dorik’s intuitive AI-powered tools allow users to generate websites quickly, complete with automatically generated content and images. Its drag-and-drop editor and extensive library of templates provide ample customization options. You also get pre-built UI blocks, third-party integrations, and a fully white-label CMS.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a no-code development platform that enables users to create mobile and web applications, websites, and workflows. Its new AI-powered website builder, despite a few issues, offers image generation, predictive analytics, and workflow automation — all at an affordable price point that make it a great choice for personal websites.

Mixo

Mixo is designed for users who want to create AI-powered personal websites with minimal effort, ideally from a single prompt. That said, Mixo offers a decent range of customization options, including color schemes, fonts, and layout choices, ensuring that users can create a website that reflects their personal style.

Best for small businesses

When it comes to small businesses, AI website builders that focus on a balance of features and ease-of-use usually perform the best. Here are platforms that prioritize intuitiveness, integration, affordability, and more than a few nice-to-have additions catering to small business owners.

Wix AI

Wix AI is a versatile platform that’s perfect for small businesses, offering a seamless website creation experience from design to deployment. It uses artificial intelligence to generate a professional website tailored to your business needs, complete with built-in marketing tools, and ecommerce capabilities, and SEO.

Weebly

Weebly is one of the best small business website builders due to its ease of use and robust ecommerce features. Its drag-and-drop editor allows users to create professional websites without any technical skills. Weebly also integrates with Square, providing seamless payment processing. While it does not offer a built-in AI, it has plenty of third-party AI integrations like Sonetel and SiteSpeakAI.

GoDaddy Airo

Building a website with GoDaddy Airo starts by inputting your desired domain name. (Image credit: GoDaddy)

GoDaddy Airo simplifies website creation for small businesses by leveraging AI to generate content, design, and marketing materials. This tool is designed to save time and reduce costs, making it easier for small business owners to manage their online presence. Its comprehensive suite of features includes business registration, integrated marketing, and SSL Certificates.

GetResponse AI

GetResponse is a great option for small businesses, especially those focused on email marketing and customer engagement. Its new AI allows users to create professional websites quickly, with integrated tools for email marketing, landing pages, and SEO optimization. Small businesses looking to ramp up their marketing efforts will find this an excellent choice.

B12

B12 is tailored for service-based small businesses. It offers a comprehensive AI-driven platform that includes website creation, scheduling, payments, and email marketing. AI engines generate a customized website in minutes, complete with industry-specific content and images. B12 also offers human consultants for design and content refinement, with almost agency-level support.

Best for creative professionals

AI website builders in this category cater specifically to artists, designers, and other creatives looking to establish an online presence. These platforms have been chosen for their award-winning designs, ample customizability, and portfolio-building features for creative users.

Squarespace Blueprint

Squarespace Blueprint is tailored for creative professionals who need a visually stunning and highly customizable website. The platform offers an interactive design experience with over a billion design combinations, allowing users to create a unique online presence. Its new design system simplifies the process, making it easy to build a creative portfolio with minimal effort.

Our Squarespace review covers all the platforms features in full. Plus, if you want to save on your Squarespace subscription, check out our Squarespace promo codes.

Framer AI

Framer AI is an excellent choice for creative professionals who value design flexibility and advanced features. It allows users to generate localized content, rewrite text for better copy, and create adaptive designs tailored to different locales. Each website built with Framer is fully responsive, with a powerful no-code editor to fine-tune things on a granular level.

IM Creator

IM Creator is an AI-powered website builder built for creative professionals looking for a simple yet powerful platform to showcase their work. Its drag-and-drop editor is powered by smart content blocks called POLYDOMS, allowing for endless customization possibilities by mixing together designs to create unique layouts.

Strikingly

Strikingly is designed for creative professionals who need a simple yet stylish website builder. It offers mobile-friendly designs and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, making it easy to create beautiful websites quickly. Strikingly's focus on ease of use and aesthetic appeal makes it a great option for artists, photographers, and designers who want to avoid hassle.

Renderforest

Renderforest is an AI-powered website builder that offers a wide range of customizable templates tailored for creative professionals. AI-driven design suggestions and animation tools help users create engaging content to showcase their creative work. The platform's focus on visual storytelling makes it an excellent choice for artists, designers, and other creatives.

Best for ecommerce websites

From payment processing to inventory management to point-of-sale integrations, ecommerce websites have unique requirements. Most of the best ecommerce platforms charge a premium for these features, but not all of them are built equal. Here are the best AI website builders for ecommerce:

Shopify

Shopify is a leading ecommerce platform with a long list of tools for building and managing an online store. It features two AI tools: Shopify Magic for writing product descriptions and Shopify Sidekick for helping with any number of store management tasks. It also comes with a no-code website editor, a plethora of templates, and a huge app ecosystem for third-party integrations.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce is another top-tier ecommerce platform with plenty of advanced features for large-scale online stores. It supports a wide range of integrations for SEO, marketing, and inventory management. Plus, BigCommerce has a range of AI-powered tools to help with predictive analytics, product recommendation, content creation, etc. under the BigAI umbrella.

Weblium

Weblium is another AI-powered website builder that simplifies the creation of professional ecommerce websites. It offers over 300 pre-designed templates and an AI Design Supervisor to ensure a cohesive and visually appealing site. Other features include CRM integration, advanced marketing tools, and the ability to add up to 10,000 products per plan.

Square

Square’s platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with its point-of-sale (POS) system, making it an excellent choice for businesses with both online and physical stores. It has tools for building an online store, managing inventory, and processing payments. Plus the new AI-driven features help optimize product listings and enhance the overall shopping experience.

Odoo

Odoo is a comprehensive business management suite that includes a powerful ecommerce module. It offers extensive customization, plus it integrates seamlessly with other Odoo applications and has a ton of AI capabilities. Its ecosystem of AI tools includes both built-in and third-party apps that can automate store management, product recommendations, and more.

Best for content creators

Content creators — such as bloggers, influencers, and thought leaders, need a unique set of tools focused on content creation and management. Here’s a list of AI website builders that specialize in automating content operations from first draft to final publish.

WordPress.com

WordPress.com is a powerful platform for content creators, offering extensive customization options and a vast array of plugins. The AI Content Creator plugin, powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models, allows users to generate quality articles quickly, making it easier to maintain a consistent publishing schedule.

Substack

Substack is a popular platform for writers and podcasters looking to monetize their content through subscriptions. It provides tools for creating and distributing newsletters, with the added benefit of direct subscriber relationships. It has only recently started investing in AI tools, but already offers an excellent audio transcription tool and image generation platform.

Webnode

Webnode is a user-friendly website builder that allows content creators to build and customize their sites with ease. Its new AI-powered website creation wizard helps generate designs quickly, making it an excellent option for bloggers and personal websites. The platform’s built-in SEO tools, in particular, are a great fit for content creators.

Relume AI

Relume AI is designed for designers and content creators who need to build websites quickly and efficiently. It offers AI-driven tools for generating sitemaps, wireframes, and copy, streamlining the design process while maintaining creative control. Relume’s integration with Figma and Webflow makes it a powerful tool for combining design and content creation.

Durable

Building a website using Durable's AI makes the process fast and easy. (Image credit: Future)

Durable is an AI-powered platform that helps content creators build and manage their websites effortlessly. It offers features like automated blogging, content generation, and SEO — making it a great choice for influencers looking to expand their presence. Durable’s AI Assistant acts as a virtual business administrator, providing support throughout the content creation process.

Best for agency owners

Agencies often use AI website builders as an alternative revenue stream, for handling internal campaigns, or even to automate parts of their marketing workflow. They need platforms that offer robust client management features, white-label functionality, and AI. Here are some picks:

Duda

Duda is one of the best website builders for agencies, thanks to its ability to seamlessly scale across multiple clients and projects. It offers a white-label solution, allowing agencies to fully brand the platform as their own. Moreover, Duda's built-in AI tools, client management system, and collaborative features further streamline the workflow for large-scale agency engagements.



Learn more about Duda in our full Duda review.

10Web

10Web stands out for its AI-driven capabilities that significantly speed up website creation, making it perfect for agencies. It allows users to generate content and images, recreate existing websites, and customize designs with a drag-and-drop editor. The platform also offers automated hosting, security features, and performance optimization — among other things.

Webflow

Webflow is a powerful tool for agencies looking to deliver high-quality websites without extensive coding. It supports complex animations, multichannel campaigns, and seamless client collaboration with live editing. AI features include an intelligent knowledge base assistant, design copilot, and automatically generated templates for speeding up your workflow.

Divi AI

Divi AI is a comprehensive solution for agencies, combining design, development, and content creation into one platform. It offers a visual builder with extensive customization and AI tools for generating content. Divi's integration with WordPress and WooCommerce, along with its team management features, make it an especially good choice for complex projects.

CodeDesign

CodeDesign is an AI-powered website builder that simplifies the creation and management of websites for agencies. It offers features like AI-generated designs, content, and SEO optimization, along with flexible export options. CodeDesign’s user-friendly interface and no-code capabilities make it a perfect fit for design-first agencies looking for flexibility.