VMware reveals major channel partner shake-up - and it's bad news for smaller firms

VMware's CSP Program will go invite-only from November 1, 2025

Small and mid-sized partners could lose their status

Broadcom says it is pushing for simplification

Broadcom has once again made changes to how VMware operates, this time with the launch of a new invite-only CSP Program which will come into effect from November 1, 2025.

With the change, Broadcom will significantly reduce the number of authorized CSP partners, with many small- to mid-sized partners not invited.

Those who have been effectively kicked off the program were told on July 15, and while they can continue to operate normally until November, they will no longer be able to conduct new business or renewals from this point forward.

Broadcom makes CSP Program invite-only

As a result of the change, customers may lose existing partners will have to find alternative solutions quickly, risking service interruptions, renewal delays and support confusion.

Because customers will no longer be able to access certain cloud service providers, they could also see price hikes resulting from reduced budding, migration and re-onboarding.

The company says it's making these changes to focus on fewer, high-performing hyperscale CSPs. Broadcom has already communicated its vision of simplification, consistency and innovation, and maintains that the changes it's making will support customers of all sizes.

"Departing partners are encouraged to work with authorised VCSP partners to ensure a smooth transition for customers who seek to renew a service at the end of their current term," Interactive said – an Australian Authorised VMware Cloud Service Provider with knowledge on the matter.

Existing VMware customers are being advised to confirm if their current partner will continue to be a Broadcom partner. If not, they should identify renewal timelines and start planning to migrate accordingly. Companies affected by the shakeup could also consider reassessing VMware's role in their IT portfolio altogether, which could add to Broadcom's ongoing battle with customer satisfaction.

Via The Register