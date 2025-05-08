Broadcom is cracking down on some VMware users hard - here's why

Broadcom said to be sending out cease-and-desist letters to perpetual license holders

They can use the products, but they mustn't use updates

Legal action is being used as a threat

Broadcom is reportedly sending out cease-and-desist letters to VMware perpetual license holders whose support contracts have expired.

The news comes around 18 months after the company acquired VMware, when one of the first big changes it made was to end perpetual licenses in a bid to transition to more lucrative subscription-based models.

At the time, users reported seeing considerable price hikes, with many opting to leave the new Broadcom-led VMware.

Broadcom is addressing VMware perpetual licenses, again

Users can continue using existing software under their perpetual licenses, however they cannot access updates or support unless they had a pre-existing contract, Ars Technica explained.

Now, customers are receiving letters demanding that they stop using any updates, patches or releases issued after their support packages had expired, with the exception of zero-day security patches.

Customers are even being asked to uninstall updated if they've already had them applied. The continued use of such updates is being framed as a breach of contract and intellectual property infringement, therefore Broadcom has expressed a willingness to explore legal options.

"Any such use of Support past the Expiration Date constitutes a material breach of the Agreement with VMware and an infringement of VMware’s intellectual property rights, potentially resulting in claims for enhanced damages and attorneys’ fees," an extract from the letter reads.

According to the report, letters are also mentioning the possibility of audits for non-compliance, while some have been received by customers who are not in breach of Broadcom's policies, including those who have moved away from VMware altogether.

The decision to press on with ending perpetual licenses for good doesn't come as a big surprise, but Broadcom has reversed some of its controversial changes to pacify customers after some of its execs came online to respond to disgruntled customers.

TechRadar Pro has asked Broadcom to confirm details of the letter and to offer further context, but the company did not respond to our email.