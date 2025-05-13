VPNSecure's new owner cancels lifetime subscriptions – and Reddit has gone wild

The new owner of VPNSecure has cancelled all ongoing lifetime subscriptions, provoking a backlash among existing customers

All lifetime deal accounts have been deactivated as of April 28, 2025, "to continue providing a secure and high-quality experience for all users"

It isn't clear who's currently operating VPNSecure at the time of writing

Does a lifetime VPN subscription really last forever? Those purchased by VPNSecure users certainly didn't live up to their promise.

The new owner of the virtual private network (VPN) provider recently decided to cancel all ongoing lifetime VPN subscriptions, provoking backlash among existing customers.

VPNSecure deactivated all Lifetime Deal accounts on April 28, 2025. It did so, "to continue providing a secure and high-quality experience for all users," the provider explains in an email shared by an impacted account holder on Reddit, who claimed to have received it the day the account stopped working.

The VPNSecure saga

As we can understand from the aforementioned email and public responses that the provider shared on Trustpilot, VPNSecure changed ownership in May 2023.

As part of the transaction, the new company acquired the technology, the domain name, and the customer database – "but not the liabilities," the provider reiterates in almost all the communications seen by TechRadar.

"Unfortunately, the previous owner did not disclose that thousands of Lifetime Deals (LTDs) had been sold through platforms like StackSocial," reads the VPNSecure email, adding that the team discovered this only months after the acquisition.

Interestingly, while a wave of angry customers inundated the provider's Trustpilot page with bad reviews since April 28 (the day VPNSecure allegedly axed all LTDs), some customers began lamenting that their lifetime VPN subscription stopped working way before that.

TechRadar could see that the first of such complaints goes back to May 2023, when VPN Secure changed ownership. The new owner, however, replied to this and other comments only starting from April 28. See image below:

(Image credit: Future)

Another opaque point of the story concerns the current ownership of VPNSecure.

TechRadar contacted InfiniteQuant Ltd, the company listed at the bottom of the VPNSecure website at the time of writing. The firm, however, replied by saying that it has no affiliation with VPNSecure. It said to have filed a formal complaint with the VPN provider, but has not received a response.

Ars Technica, which first reported on the news, also received a similar response with the company pointing out that InfiniteQuant Ltd (the supposedly VPNSecure owner, based in the Bahamas) isn't the same company as InfiniteQuant Capital Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands.

We contacted the VPNSecure team by email, but we are still waiting for a response at the time of publication.

What we do know, though, is that VPNSecure appears not to have offered any refunds so far, but only one-time exclusive deals on other VPN plans to those affected.

