Fresh Google Pixel Watch 4 leaks may give us our best look yet at the upgraded sensors and charging system
All of this will be official soon
- More Pixel Watch 4 information has leaked
- We can see new sensors and charging contacts
- The wearable should launch on August 20
The Pixel Watch 4 is almost certainly going to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel Buds 2a on Wednesday, August 20 – though Google has only confirmed the date, not what's being launched – and a new leak gives us more information on the wearable.
Images posted to Reddit (via 9to5Google) show what look to be official marketing slides for the Pixel Watch 4, detailing features such as improved durability, battery life, and activity tracking accuracy – courtesy of a "Gen 3 sensor hub".
That would be an upgrade on the sensors we saw with the Google Pixel Watch 3, and should mean better precision in readings such as heart rate – though we won't know for sure until we've actually had an opportunity to try it out.
We also get another look at the rather unusual side charging system that showed up in an earlier leak, with charge contacts positioned on the side of the watch casing: it would appear this is how you'll be able to charge up the Pixel Watch 4.
'Technological advancements'
There's plenty of positive phrasing in these marketing materials, as you would expect. The watch apparently brings "significant technological advancements" over its predecessor, together with a "premium crafted design".
The battery life is listed as reaching 30 hours between charges, which is said to be a 25% boost over the current model. Better battery life had already been mentioned in previous leaks, so we're hopeful in that particular department.
There's also mention of the two expected watch sizes, 41 mm and 42 mm, while Gemini integration is mentioned, as well as "dual frequency" GPS – which suggests the wearable will be more accurate and faster in reporting its location.
Together with the rest of the leaked information that's also emerged in recent days, it looks as though the Pixel Watch 4 could be an appealing prospect, when it's finally confirmed – and perhaps worth a spot on our best smartwatches list.
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
