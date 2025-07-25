New Google Pixel Watch 4 renders have emerged

The watch apparently comes with a revamped charging system

We should see it launched on August 20

There's a very good chance we'll see the Pixel Watch 4 at the launch event that Google has scheduled for Wednesday, August 20. And ahead of time we've got some unofficial renders of the device, which show several color options and a weird new charging system.

All of this comes from the team at Android Headlines, and if these renders turn out to be accurate, then the look of the wearable is going to be very similar to the Pixel Watch 3. The familiar circular design is on show, with a selection of bands.

The four case colors are set to be Black, Silver, Gold, and Moonstone according to this report, which matches up nearly with previous rumors from earlier this month. The Pixel Watch 3 offers Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold, and Matte Hazel, although the options vary depending on the size you choose.

Those two sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, are set to be used again by Google this time around. Considering these new pictures are similar to what we've seen before, it seems fairly certain that this will be the look of the Pixel Watch 4.

Charging changes

Pixel Watch 4 Renders Are Here — Sleek, Smart, and Surprisingly Different - YouTube Watch On

The same report suggests the Pixel Watch 4 will get an 8% battery capacity boost, and that's apparently going to equate to 30 hours and 40 hours of use for the 41 mm and 45 mm models respectively (with the always-on display enabled).

Apparently, charging speeds are going to be about 25% faster compared to the previous model, and we also have our first look at a rather odd charger that connects to pogo pins on the side of the watch, rather than the back.

It's not something we've really seen before, and as the Pixel Watch 4 is on its side while it's being charged, it might enable some kind of standby display option – maybe you could use it as a small bedside clock. However, this is still wired charging, and it seems we won't get a wireless charging option with the Pixel Watch 4.

There's a good chance we'll get some more leaks between now and August 20, when Google is also going to be unveiling the Pixel 10 smartphone series – something that's already been officially teased by Google.