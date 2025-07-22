Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro smartwatch has just launched

It’s priced at $99 and offers AI health tracking

The watch is an updated version of the CMF Watch 2 Pro

The best smartwatches don’t have to break the bank, as the CMF Watch 2 Pro from Nothing showed last year. Now, Nothing has updated this digital timepiece again with the launch of the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which is priced at an affordable $99 / £99 / €99 (around AU$205).

Nothing describes the Watch 3 Pro as its “most intelligent smartwatch yet,” and it packs in updated health-tracking features alongside an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that is designed to help you improve your wellbeing through targeted coaching.

The Watch 3 Pro comes with a “dual-band five-system GPS setup,” which Nothing says brings improved route tracking, while there’s also a new heart rate sensor that offers “improved accuracy across all skin tones and workout intensities.”

As for the AI coach, this “builds and adjusts plans based on your fitness,” according to Nothing, and provides guidance on your workouts and the ways you can improve. It uses ChatGPT and works using natural language voice prompts. You can also use your voice to record notes and make phone calls.

An affordable smartwatch contender

(Image credit: Nothing)

When we reviewed the CMF Watch 2 Pro, one of our key criticisms was the lack of water resistance. That’s something that’s been addressed in the Watch 3 Pro, which now comes with IP68 water and dust resistance.

A deeper concern with the Watch 2 Pro was its performance, which was frequently beset by quirks and odd behavior. Hopefully that’s something Nothing has been able to put right, but we won’t know for sure until we’re able to review the latest model.

Elsewhere in the Watch 3 Pro, you’ll find blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking and guided breathing exercises, women’s health tools, reminders for inactivity and hydration, and more.

It also comes with a six-axis accelerometer, a 50% increase over the Watch 2 Pro. Nothing says you’ll get 13 days of battery life on a single charge, or 4.5 days with the always-on display enabled. Charging from zero to 100% takes 99 minutes.

The Watch 3 Pro goes on sale today (July 22), although it won’t be available in “some regions” (including India) until “later this year.”