The Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro's key specs and packaging may have been revealed in a new leak

Another budget CMF watch is on the way

Some design changes look likely

The smartwatch might launch this month

Have a read through our CMF Watch Pro 2 review, and you'll see we were impressed – and maybe a little confused – by the affordable wearable from Nothing's sub-brand, and now we have fresh evidence that a successor is on the way.

Pictures posted to Reddit (via Notebookcheck) show what appears to be packaging for the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 3. The boxes have images of the smartwatch on them, as well as some key specs about the upcoming device.

According to these images, the CMF Watch Pro 3 comes with a 1.43-inch display, with an auto-brightness feature – so a little larger than the 1.32-inch screen on the current version. GPS is built in, as it is with the CMF Watch Pro 2.

There's a mention of more than 130 sports modes (up from 120) and around 13 days of typical battery life (up from 11). Of course we'll have to wait and see how long the smartwatch actually lasts between charges, but that's the manufacturer's estimate.

It's difficult to tell from these images, but it looks as though the new smartwatch is going to come with a more rounded casing, as well as a larger screen. We can see there's a digital crown button on the right, as there is on the current model.

The next question is when we might see the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro break cover. The CMF Watch 2 Pro launched in July 2024, so we're just about due for a follow-up – something this leak would seem to confirm.

Pricing is going to be interesting too. The current model originally went on sale for a mere $69 / £69 / AU$99, and we're hoping the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is just as cheap – making it a real value-for-money proposition, even if it doesn't come with top-tier specs.

We've only just seen the unveiling of the Nothing Phone 3, which largely impressed us during our hands-on time with the handset, but it appears that Nothing hasn't forgotten about its budget CMF brand.