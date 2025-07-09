Yes, we know Apple Watches are super popular and eminently useful, but there's a reason why lots of people now think twice before wearing a smartwatch with a flashy screen to a wedding or similar formal event.

I've been testing smartwatches for years – I've lost count of how many wearable devices I've reviewed – and even I have to admit they just don't look that cool. They're fine day-to-day and some watch face options look great, but the timelessness of an analog watch, or the retro style of an old-school digital number, has yet to be beaten by a functional, flashing 47mm AMOLED screen.

• See Amazon's full Prime Day sale here

Instead of full-on smartwatches, real trendy types are tracking their health in discreet, unobtrusive ways. Smart rings like Oura (the Oura Ring 4 is on sale for the first time, from $349 down to $296.65 at Amazon) but other smart wearable tech abounds in the deals, from more smart rings to hybrid watches.

Check out the deals below, and our full Amazon Prime Day live hub for even more oustanding deals. Don't let your smartwatch ruin your swagger!

Amazon Prime Day deals: smart rings

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, Amazon's taking 25% or $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. That brings the smart ring down to a record-low price of $299.99 in black, gold, or silver. Once paired with a Galaxy phone, you can wear the Galaxy Ring to track your activity and health. It doesn't require a subscription cost, unlike the Oura Ring, and works within Samsung's Health app.

Oura Ring (Gen 4): was $349 now $296.65 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, the Oura Ring Gen 4 is receiving its first-ever discount. Right now, it's 15% off in every color – Rose Gold, Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Brushed Silver are all included. For the entry-level shades priced at $349, the 15% discount knocks the price down to under $300 at $296.65. Remember, you can get a sizing kit, and we do recommend that to get the perfect fit for the smart ring.

Amazon Prime Day deals: hybrid smartwatches

Withings Scanwatch 2: was $369.95 now $309.95 at Amazon Save 16% – a hefty $50 – on this analog watch with background smartwatch capabilities. A small LCD screen embedded within the otherwise analog display shows vital information, such as heart rate or steps. Withings is no stranger to health devices – it also makes some of the best smart scales – but the Scanwatch 2 looks as good as it performs. We gave it four stars in our review.

Pininfarina Sintesi Hybrid: was $329 now $263.20 at Amazon We called the Pininfarina "an attractive and functional hybrid watch" in our review, and it certainly looks beautiful. It supports notifications from Whatsapp with its tiny screen, and it can upload courses to Strava by piggybacking off your phone, even though it doesn't have onboard GPS. Haptic feedback abilities provide discreen notification alerts.

Smart rings and hybrid smartwatches like the Oura Ring 4, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Pininfarina Sintesi Hybrid and Withings Scanwatch 2 allow you to track and monitor health and fitness without a big flashy screen on-wrist.

If I had to pick one from the bunch above, it would be the Oura Ring 4: it works with any phone, it's discreet and provides access to sophisticated health monitoring algorithms, passively and automatically tracking up to 40 different workouts.

However, the Oura Ring is also the only device here with a monthly subscription, and any of the wearables above would fit the bill if you're after something that looks great on the street and can track steps, heart rate, sleep and more with sophistication.

More Prime Day smart ring deals

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals