I'm obsessed with my Oura Ring 4 – and it's on sale for the first time for Amazon Prime Day

The smart ring market is more crowded than ever before, and with Prime Day 2025 in full swing, it’s a really good time to get one. This time last year – July 2024 – there wasn’t a new Oura Ring in town, but Samsung was finally about to ship the Galaxy Ring.

Things are a bit different now, though. The Oura Ring Gen 4 hit the market in October of 2024, and now, for Prime Day 2025, it’s getting its first discount ever. A 15% discount on all the entry-level colors for the latest and greatest smart ring from Oura, bringing it just under $300.

The Oura Ring Gen 4 earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in TechRadar’s review and got our official recommendation stamp, but I’ve also worn one since launch and have loved it. One for the design, which means I don’t have to stare at another screen, but also for the actionable scores it provides for me daily. Simply, if you’ve been eying the Oura Ring Gen 4 or have been on the fence about getting a smart ring, now’s the time to add it to your cart.

Prime Day deal: Oura Ring (Gen 4)

Oura Ring (Gen 4): was $349 now $296.65 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, the Oura Ring Gen 4 is receiving its first-ever discount. Right now, it's 15% off in every color – Rose Gold, Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, and Brushed Silver are all included. For the entry-level shades priced at $349, the 15% discount knocks the price down to under $300 at $296.65. Remember, you can get a sizing kit, and we do recommend that to get the perfect fit for the smart ring.

Just like the previous Oura Ring, the Gen 4 retains a familiar design built from titanium, with slight redesigns on the inside. The Oura Ring Gen 4 ditches protruding sensors for flat ones, which make for more comfortable daily wear while also allowing for a good reading of your biometrics, regardless of orientation. You no longer have to worry about the Oura Ring rotating throughout the day – that's good news because the rotation is pretty common.

I've found it to be very comfortable, and the battery lasts a bit longer, at around five days, depending on how many specific workouts I track. The Oura Ring can track pretty much any workout imaginable, with a select few automatically being recognized. For health metrics, the Oura Ring Gen 4 easily tracks daily activity, as well as heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature.

You can pull up those individual data points, but more important to the Oura Ring experience are the daily scores. It really strives to make all your metrics actionable, arriving in the form of Sleep, Readiness, and Activity scores that update throughout the day, which is sort of the best part of the experience.

That's also coupled with a new Oura Advisor feature, an AI-powered chatbot that allows you to converse with it to learn more and even get some ideas on where to improve. It was moved out of the "Labs" section of the app and rolled out for all paid users.

And that's the one downside of the Oura Ring, if I had to pick one – this is a subscription-based model like the Whoop. Oura charges $5.99 per month or $69.99 for the year to unlock all its features, which is why we referred to it as a "future-proof smart ring with a subscription attached" in our review.

Even so, it's one of my favorite gadgets and smart rings, and Prime Day really sweetens the deal by bringing the cost down.