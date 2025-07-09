Forget buying an Apple Watch: this 5-star fitness watch is less than half the price of an Apple Watch SE in the Prime Day sales
The watch to get for Hyrox
I've written about a lot of great deals this Amazon Prime Day already, but I think this is the barmiest of the lot so far. A five-star fitness watch for $80 / £80, with full-color maps, GPS capabilities and 160 sports modes, including a dedicated Hyrox one? Impossible, I hear you cry.
Well, for those of you looking for a cheap new gym companion, the Amazfit Active 2 is on sale from
$99.99 down to just $79.99 at Amazon US, a 20% saving on this already-cheap smartwatch. Virtually the same discount applies in the UK: the Amazfit Active 2 can be found from £99.99 down to £80.74 on Amazon UK.
• Check out Amazon's full sale
This is the cheapest we've seen this already great-value watch so far, and it's unlikely to go any lower. The Active 2 outperforms many of its contemporaries from the likes of Garmin and Apple for less than half the price, and it's the only watch in its class with a proper Hyrox mode. Of course, if you are looking for something else, it's worth checking our Amazon Prime Day live hub.
Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazfit Active 2
This terrific smartwatch is already amazing value, but you can save a further 20% off the sticker price on a model with either a red or black strap during Prime Day. Full-color maps, a stainless steel bezel, GPS and a 10-day battery life make for a fitness companion that far outperforms its cheap price.
Save an almost identical 19% in the UK. It's a really, really good deal on a great value watch, especially worth getting if you're after a companion for the trending Hyrox fitness races. Even if you're not a Hyrox-goer, 160 sports modes plus recovery metrics, all for less than the sticker price of even the cheapest Fitbits, sounds like a tempting offer indeed.
In our Amazfit Active 2 review, we gave the watch an enormous five stars: although it's not quite perfect, it's unbeatable for the price, while the stainless steel bezel and smorgasbord of features make it feel more premium than it is. If you're after an affordable fitness companion, this is the Prime Day deal to get.
More Prime Day Amazfit deals
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Kindle & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Bose & Sony from £14.99
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £139
- Phones: up to 30% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: iPads & Fire Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £99.99
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: Huawei & Samsung from £39
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.