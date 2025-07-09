Forget buying an Apple Watch: this 5-star fitness watch is less than half the price of an Apple Watch SE in the Prime Day sales

I've written about a lot of great deals this Amazon Prime Day already, but I think this is the barmiest of the lot so far. A five-star fitness watch for $80 / £80, with full-color maps, GPS capabilities and 160 sports modes, including a dedicated Hyrox one? Impossible, I hear you cry.

Well, for those of you looking for a cheap new gym companion, the Amazfit Active 2 is on sale from $99.99 down to just $79.99 at Amazon US, a 20% saving on this already-cheap smartwatch. Virtually the same discount applies in the UK: the Amazfit Active 2 can be found from £99.99 down to £80.74 on Amazon UK.

This is the cheapest we've seen this already great-value watch so far, and it's unlikely to go any lower. The Active 2 outperforms many of its contemporaries from the likes of Garmin and Apple for less than half the price, and it's the only watch in its class with a proper Hyrox mode. Of course, if you are looking for something else, it's worth checking our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazfit Active 2

Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This terrific smartwatch is already amazing value, but you can save a further 20% off the sticker price on a model with either a red or black strap during Prime Day. Full-color maps, a stainless steel bezel, GPS and a 10-day battery life make for a fitness companion that far outperforms its cheap price.

Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch: was £99.90 now £80.74 at Amazon Save an almost identical 19% in the UK. It's a really, really good deal on a great value watch, especially worth getting if you're after a companion for the trending Hyrox fitness races. Even if you're not a Hyrox-goer, 160 sports modes plus recovery metrics, all for less than the sticker price of even the cheapest Fitbits, sounds like a tempting offer indeed.

In our Amazfit Active 2 review, we gave the watch an enormous five stars: although it's not quite perfect, it's unbeatable for the price, while the stainless steel bezel and smorgasbord of features make it feel more premium than it is. If you're after an affordable fitness companion, this is the Prime Day deal to get.

