Amazon Prime Day might not start until tomorrow, but that doesn't mean the retailer is waiting till then to offer great discounts on a wide range of products. One such example is the Garmin Instinct 2, which is now on sale at Amazon for only $169.99 (was $299.99).

As one of the best smartwatches around, the Instinct 2 is a fantastic offering at full price and even more so with $130 off. The deal is for the 45mm graphite version, with all other models and finishes attracting a higher price.

Even though it's an older model, we still love the five-star-rated Garmin Instinct 2 and have absolutely no reservations recommending it to our readers. If you've been looking to invest in a superb outdoor sports watch that offers advanced GPS and wellness tools at a great price, then this is the deal you've been looking for.

Today’s best Garmin Instinct 2 deal

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon This Garmin smartwatch might be the previous generation, but we gave it a full five stars and can guarantee it still delivers where it matters most. Now at a record-low price, you'll be hard pressed to get a better watch for this amount of money if you want a rugged wearable for your health and fitness tracking needs.

The fact that we gave the Garmin Instinct 2 five out of five stars in our review tells you how much we love it. For the money, you get a super-tough case and a high-contrast dual-screen display as well as all the fitness training tools and custom workouts that you could ever want.

GPS accuracy is second to none, with the pre-measured 5km test showing that the Instinct 2 was accurate to within a handful of meters. That's impressive. Put simply, this is a trustworthy watch you can rely on.

We also love its battery life, which lasts a full 20 days in smartwatch mode. This performance is thanks to the dull memory-in-pixel display and power conservation technology.

