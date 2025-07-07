The five-star Garmin Instinct 2 drops to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day
Be the proud owner of one of the best outdoor smartwatches ever
Amazon Prime Day might not start until tomorrow, but that doesn't mean the retailer is waiting till then to offer great discounts on a wide range of products. One such example is the Garmin Instinct 2, which is now on sale at Amazon for only $169.99 (was $299.99).
As one of the best smartwatches around, the Instinct 2 is a fantastic offering at full price and even more so with $130 off. The deal is for the 45mm graphite version, with all other models and finishes attracting a higher price.
Even though it's an older model, we still love the five-star-rated Garmin Instinct 2 and have absolutely no reservations recommending it to our readers. If you've been looking to invest in a superb outdoor sports watch that offers advanced GPS and wellness tools at a great price, then this is the deal you've been looking for.
Today’s best Garmin Instinct 2 deal
This Garmin smartwatch might be the previous generation, but we gave it a full five stars and can guarantee it still delivers where it matters most. Now at a record-low price, you'll be hard pressed to get a better watch for this amount of money if you want a rugged wearable for your health and fitness tracking needs.
The fact that we gave the Garmin Instinct 2 five out of five stars in our review tells you how much we love it. For the money, you get a super-tough case and a high-contrast dual-screen display as well as all the fitness training tools and custom workouts that you could ever want.
GPS accuracy is second to none, with the pre-measured 5km test showing that the Instinct 2 was accurate to within a handful of meters. That's impressive. Put simply, this is a trustworthy watch you can rely on.
We also love its battery life, which lasts a full 20 days in smartwatch mode. This performance is thanks to the dull memory-in-pixel display and power conservation technology.
If you're not sure about this Garmin deal, then our best smartwatches buying guide has plenty of other fantastic options. We've split them up based on features and price so you can quickly narrow your search down.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
