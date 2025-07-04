We called the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro an "outdoor watch powerhouse" and Amazon is selling it for a record-low price

When we reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, we called it an "outdoor watch powerhouse" and gave it 4.5 out of five stars. Impressive, hey? Ordinarily, you'd have to pay a premium for that level of performance, but right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro at Amazon for $549.99 (was $899.99).

This is the lowest price we've ever seen, and at 39% off, it represents fantastic value. If you've been searching for a capable outdoor smartwatch but have not been able to afford it, this could be the deal you've been looking for.

Garmin is well-known for making some of the best smartwatches, especially for runners, and its watches boast a wide range of features that are targeted at this demographic. The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is an excellent example of this, and even though it's a last-generation model, it still holds up incredibly well, and it's great value for money in this early Prime Day deal.

Today’s best Garmin Fenix 7 Pro deal

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Amazon At full price, the Fenix 7 Pro will make many eyes water, but with a significant discount like this, it becomes a lot more affordable. The watch is packed with sports tracking modes, a gorgeous screen, and a hand flashlight. This is the watch that masters outdoor adventuring, according to our testing, and it can now be yours for a new record-low price.

Our Garmin Fēnix 7 Pro review sums it up nicely: "Whether you’re a hiker or want the best sports tracking, training and analysis features Garmin has to offer, this watch isn’t going to let you down".

We love the rugged build quality alongside a slew of features, including heart rate monitoring, sports tracking, and maps. Performance is of the highest level with excellent battery life and accurate activity recording.

We could totally understand if this watch is out of your budget, and if it is, then you should take a look at our guide to all the best cheap smartwatches. You'll find options from Amazfit, Apple, Fitbit, and others.