I found five early Amazon Prime Day Deals that drop the price by 40% or more - including a Garmin Fenix 7x and a brand new Roomba
Get a Garmin Fenix smartwatch at a lowest ever price
With Amazon Prime Day sales starting early, I wanted to find only the biggest discounts. I found five great products on sale for 40% off or more, and some of these deals will save you hundreds of dollars on products you may have considered out of your price range, starting with this iRobot Roomba Plus 405 combo vacuum and mop robot for $399.99, a 50% discount that saves you $400 on one of iRobot’s newest combo cleaners.
If you need a smartwatch that can last for days and days, and can handle much more intense activity than a basic Apple Watch, the Garmin Fenix 7x Pro is one of the best watches you can buy from the veritable GPS stalwart. You can get the top of the line Garmin Fenix 7x Pro Sapphire Solar for $599.99, with a sapphire glass cover, solar charging, and premium materials.
Or you can skip the sapphire and get the Fenix 7x Pro Solar for $499.99. Both of those are the lowest prices I’ve seen on these Garmin Fenix 7x premiere watches.
I didn’t think Amazon would be dropping the price on its newest Kindle Colorsoft full-color ereader, since it’s still listed at full price. Then I found this Colorsoft Essentials bundle with a book cover and wireless charging stand and it’s the cheapest way to buy a Kindle Colorsoft… ever!
The Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle is now $211.97 on Amazon, and I’d act quickly on that one because the deal will probably end when they sell out of the bundled accessories.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
Amazon Prime Day deal: Save at least 40% on these great devices
The new iRobot Roomba Plus 405 combo vacuum and mop robot is an impressive new device that was launched only a few months ago. Our Home Editor Ruth Hamilton has been excited about the new features, especially the new LiDar navigation system and the improved mopping pads. This Amazon Prime Day deal drops the price well below the previous all-time low by than $250, and it could be the lowest price we see on this combo robot for some time.
The Garmin Fenix 7x Pro Sapphire Solar fitness watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, with premiere fitness features made for professional athletes, plus battery life and durability that put other smart watches to shame. Our fitness reviews team gave this watch 9/10 stars, and said the Fenix 8 only improves GPS and HRM marginally, making this one of the best advanced sports watches you can buy at any price. This deal on the top models with sapphire and solar charging offer the lowest price we've seen on Garmin's top smartwatch.
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is a brand new Kindle with the first full-color screen on an Amazon ereader. It's great for graphic novels, cookbooks, and any book with a colorful cover or photographs and illustrations inside. It hasn't seen a huge price drop in a while, but Amazon suddenly offered this bundle with a book cover and a wireless charging stand for an incredibly low price. In fact, this bundle is the cheapest way I've ever seen Amazon sell the Kindle Colorsoft, and I suspect it won't last long. I loved the Colorsoft when I reviewed it and said it would be hard to go back to a black and white Kindle once you know color is out there.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus were a stylish upgrade to the Beats Studio Bud – I especially love that transparent model with the matching see-through case. You can buy the Studio Buds Plus in any color right now for $99.95, that’s 41% off, the lowest price I’ve seen on these Beats earbuds. These are full-featured buds, with spatial audio that can track your head movement if you have a compatible iPhone or Android. They are also sweat-resistant, so you can work out hard while the music is pumping.
Finally, if you just need a new case for your phone, one of my favorite durable cases is the Otterbox Commuter case, and it’s on sale at Amazon for 47% off the list price. You can get an Otterbox Commuter for the iPhone 16 Pro Max for $26.59, down from $49.99. This is an especially rugged case that doesn’t look like it. The black case is the cheapest, but the other color options are very classy and stylish and might be worth an extra few dollars.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus are our pick for the best Beats headphones overall for most people, since they offer great features at a nice price. This Prime Day deal drops the price 41% to an all-time low of $99.95, and for that low price you get active noise cancelling, spatial audio head tracking, and great sound quality whether you pair them with your iPhone or Android devices. I love the transparent color with the matching case, but all four colors are on sale for an early Prime Day deal right now.
Otterbox makes some of my favorite cases because they are durable protection that doesn't look like parts from a Jeep Wrangler. The Commuter Series cases are some of the most slim and sleek Otterbox cases you'll find, and this early Prime Day sale knocks the price down by 47%, depending on which color you buy. The black is the cheapest, but even the brighter colors are on sale for every new iPhone model. If these don't float your boat, check out the Otterbox Amazon store, because most of its cases are on sale for Prime Day, even if the discounts aren't always this huge.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Prime membership: free 30-day trial
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Echo & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, starting more than 20 years ago at eTown.com. Phil has written for Engadget, The Verge, PC Mag, Digital Trends, Slashgear, TechRadar, AndroidCentral, and was Editor-in-Chief of the sadly-defunct infoSync. Phil holds an entirely useful M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University. He sang in numerous college a cappella groups.
Phil did a stint at Samsung Mobile, leading reviews for the PR team and writing crisis communications until he left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. Phil is certified in Google AI Essentials. He has a High School English teaching license (and years of teaching experience) and is a Red Cross certified Lifeguard. His passion is the democratizing power of mobile technology. Before AI came along he was totally sure the next big thing would be something we wear on our faces.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.