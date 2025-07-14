This five-star Garmin smartwatch is a steal at its new record-low price on Amazon

We test all of the best smartwatches and are always keeping our eyes out for a deal that will save you money on a standout model. Today, I've spotted a great deal for runners, as you can snag the Garmin Forerunner 955 at Amazon for $349.99 (was $449.99).

This record-low price makes the impressive smartwatch more affordable than ever and is a surprising find with Amazon Prime Day firmly in the rearview mirror as this price cut wasn't available last week. With the summer upon us, now's the perfect time to up your running game with what remains one of the top running watches. Even though it's a little older now, it's still an impressive and hugely capable option.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 955 deal

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The five-star Garmin Forerunner 955 is now at a record-low price thanks to Amazon's latest deal. We think it's one of the best running watches ever made, with all the health, fitness, and exercise tracking features you could need. Even though it's the non-solar option, it still packs up to 15 days of battery life and a classic Garmin design.

In our review of the Solar version of the Garmin Forerunner 955, we gave the smartwatch an incredible five out of five stars. At the time of writing, we also labelled it as one of the best Garmin watches to date. Despite being superseded by the Forerunner 965, the 955 is still a very capable smartwatch with an excellent 15-day battery life.

The smartwatch delivers GPS, coaching plans, music and route maps with the ability to handle smartwatch notification services as well as workout-specific tools. This is an outstanding exercise companion that is a perfect fit for runners, triathletes, and enthusiast adventurers alike.

