This five-star Garmin smartwatch is a steal at its new record-low price on Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 955 is older, but amazing value for money
We test all of the best smartwatches and are always keeping our eyes out for a deal that will save you money on a standout model. Today, I've spotted a great deal for runners, as you can snag the Garmin Forerunner 955 at Amazon for $349.99 (was $449.99).
This record-low price makes the impressive smartwatch more affordable than ever and is a surprising find with Amazon Prime Day firmly in the rearview mirror as this price cut wasn't available last week. With the summer upon us, now's the perfect time to up your running game with what remains one of the top running watches. Even though it's a little older now, it's still an impressive and hugely capable option.
Today's best Garmin Forerunner 955 deal
The five-star Garmin Forerunner 955 is now at a record-low price thanks to Amazon's latest deal. We think it's one of the best running watches ever made, with all the health, fitness, and exercise tracking features you could need. Even though it's the non-solar option, it still packs up to 15 days of battery life and a classic Garmin design.
In our review of the Solar version of the Garmin Forerunner 955, we gave the smartwatch an incredible five out of five stars. At the time of writing, we also labelled it as one of the best Garmin watches to date. Despite being superseded by the Forerunner 965, the 955 is still a very capable smartwatch with an excellent 15-day battery life.
The smartwatch delivers GPS, coaching plans, music and route maps with the ability to handle smartwatch notification services as well as workout-specific tools. This is an outstanding exercise companion that is a perfect fit for runners, triathletes, and enthusiast adventurers alike.
If you're not keen on Garmin and would prefer an Apple alternative, then we have a dedicated guide to the best Apple watches. There are also all the best Android smartwatches which might tickle your fancy.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.