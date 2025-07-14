No trade needed - one of last year's best foldable smartphones is free with a plan at Total Wireless today

Interested in a foldable smartphone but put off by the hefty price tags of devices like the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7? The prepaid carrier Total Wireless has a great option for those on a budget currently.

Right now, new customers can get the Motorola Razr 2024 completely free at Total Wireless (was $349) with a number port-in and new line on the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan.

That’s a nice $350 on a still-great foldable device with no trade-ins needed - just a switch to one of Total Wireless' top-tier prepaid plans. It’s a fantastic option if you’ve been eyeing a foldable device without wanting to shell out flagship prices.

The Total 5G+ Unlimited plan is priced at $60/month for a single line. While it’s on the higher end for prepaid, it includes truly unlimited 5G data on Verizon’s premium Wideband network, unlimited hotspot use, and even a free Disney+ Premium subscription. That makes it one of the most feature-rich prepaid plans currently available.

Note, if you're interested, you can also get the 2025 version of this device with a huge discount at Total Wireless this week. You can check out that deal just down below or head on over to our main cell phone deals page for even more promotions.

Free Motorola Razr with switch at Total Wireless

Motorola Razr (2024): $349 free with a switch and unlimited plan at Total Wireless

Total Wireless' latest deal gets you one of last year's best foldable phones for free when you switch over. While the Moto Razr 2024 isn't the latest model anymore, it's still a great device in its own right - and one that we rated highly when we reviewed it last year. The only annoying thing? This phone is only available in black from Total Wireless right now, which is a bummer since we were big fans of this model's other color options.

