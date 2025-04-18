Leaked Razr Plus 2025 specs may have revealed everything about Motorola's next flip foldable

The Razr Plus 2024 was unveiled by Motorola in June 2024

A full specs list for the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 has leaked

We know the phone is launching officially on April 24

Some useful upgrades appear to be on the way for the foldable

We're more than ready for a successor to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, and we now have a better idea of what the Moto Razr Plus 2025 will bring along with it thanks to an extensive leak of the flip foldable's specs.

The specs have been published by 91mobiles and well-known tipster @OnLeaks, and add to Motorola's official announcement that this phone – which will be known as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra outside of the US – is going to be unveiled on Thursday, April 24.

It seems we're set for some considerable upgrades: a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (up from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3), 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB), and a 4,700 mAh battery (up from 4,000 mAh), with better wired and wireless charging speeds than before.

The main display is tipped to get a slight size bump from 6.9 inches to 7 inches, but the cover display is apparently staying the same size, at 4 inches. We'll get more storage inside, it sounds like: 512GB instead of 256GB.

Cameras and dimensions

The new model might be ever so slightly thicker than the current model, shown here (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

When it comes to cameras, the leak suggests the 50MP wide + 50MP 2x telephoto dual camera setup of the 2024 model will be replaced by a 50MP wide + 50MP ultrawide configuration – not as much zoom, but the option to fit more inside the frame.

If these details are accurate, the Moto Razr Plus 2025 will be a shade taller, thicker, and heavier than its predecessor, though not by much. Overall, it sounds like this is a respectable year-on-year upgrade, though as always the pricing will be crucial.

We've heard quite a few leaks and rumors in the build-up to the official launch later this month. Just a few days ago, benchmarks for the foldable phone appeared online, which also pointed to processor and memory upgrades.

It's likely that a standard Razr 2025 will show up at the same time as the Razr Plus 2025. We're also now looking forward to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 flip foldable, which should be making an appearance sometime in July.