The Motorola Razr has just been released, and you can already get it for free without a trade-in

The prepaid carrier Total Wireless has just unveiled a new deal on the excellent Motorola Razr 2025 this week, throwing in the device for free alongside a new line on either a Total 5G or 5G+ unlimited plan.

No trade-ins are needed at all, and this device, which has only just been released, is worth $599.99 upfront. Needless to say, this is a hefty freebie that's well worth checking out.

The two eligible plans with this deal include the middle-tier Total 5G plan (starts at $50/mo) and the higher-end Total 5G+ plan (starts at $60/mo). They're a little pricier than some prepaid plans on the market right now, but they both include unlimited data on the super-speedy Verizon 5G Wideband network. If you're covered in your local area, you can expect speeds of up to 634 Mbps, which is incredibly impressive for a prepaid carrier.

Both plans also include multi-line discounts, mobile hotspot, and a Disney+ subscription. In the case of the standard Total 5G plan, that subscription only lasts six months, but the higher-end 5G+ plan features an unlimited sub, which again is a rare feature among prepaid carriers right now. Coupled with a free phone, there's a lot of added value with today's deal at Total Wireless.

Get a free Motorola Razr 2025 at Total Wireless

Motorola razr (2025): was $699 now free with a new unlimited plan at Total wireless

Total Wireless' latest deal gets you the brand new Motorola Razr for free alongside a new line on a 3-month Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan. Since no trade-ins are needed at all, this is a flexible deal that's great if you're looking for a decent clamshell foldable on a reasonably priced plan. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a number port-in so it's exclusive to new customers.

A decent mid-range foldable phone

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Motorola Razr 2025 is the latest iteration of the company's foldable smartphone lineup, offering a decent range of specs in the now well-known clamshell design. It's easily one of the best 'affordable' foldables you can get right now and a great choice if you're looking for something that apes the tiny phones of old.

As an overview, it features a 6.9-inch OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch external screen for use when folded. The Razr 2025 also comes equipped with a decent camera array, including a 50MP main lens, 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Internally, the Razr 2025 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor paired with 8GB of RAM. This should suffice for most everyday tasks, but note it's not as blazingly quick as some chipsets in the latest higher-end devices (such as the Razr Ultra). We also aren't completely sold on the new Moto AI features, which you can read more about in our Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 review. Generally speaking, though, the Razr is a stylish and surprisingly well-equipped foldable phone for the price.

