Back-to-school Apple sale is live at Amazon - AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from $89.99

I can't believe it either. A new school season is almost upon us. As summer draws to an end, back-to-school sales start to crop up, with discounts on pricey gadgets, including Apple devices.
Amazon has some of the best back-to-school Apple deals I've seen, with record-low prices and leftover Prime Day discounts on Apple's latest and greatest gadgets. You can find discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches, with prices starting at just $89.99.
A few standout offers that are all on sale for their lowest price include the all-new AirPods 4 with out noise cancellation for $89.99, and the powerful MacBook Air M4 for $1,049. Other highlights include the Apple Watch Series 10 for $299, which is just $20 shy of the record-low, and Apple's latest entry-level iPad on sale for $299.
Shop more of Amazon's best back-to-school Apple deals below and check out discounts for students at the Apple store, which include up to $100 in savings and free accessories.
Amazon's best back-to-school Apple deals
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $22.98, only a few bucks more than the record-low price we saw on Prime Day. A great back-to-school gadget, simply attach the AirTag to your backpack or any item you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for the same record-low price we saw on Prime Day. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch this school year, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for a great low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 512GB
The Apple MacBook Air M3 is ranked as TechRadar's top laptop for students. Although the M3 chip isn't the latest processor, it still delivers excellent performance for the price, featuring 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life, while the display is a Liquid Retina one with 1 billion colors. Spatial Audio is also great for listening on the move, making it an ideal all-rounder. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a 13-inch MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the M4 configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this model is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
