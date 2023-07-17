Back to school sales 2023: today's best deals

While it might feel like summer just began, back to school sales are already in full swing with deals on tech gadgets, school supplies, clothing, laptops, and so much more. Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Apple, and Best Buy have launched official back to school sales, and we're scouring through all the offers to bring you all the best deals on iPads, dorm essentials, backpacks, and more.



Below, we've categorized the best back to school sales into easy-to-navigate sections, including tech, supplies, and clothing. We've also hand-picked today's stand-out deals on earbuds, backpacks, laptops, kitchen appliances, and more. Whether you're shopping for a new laptop, lunchbox, or dorm furniture, our back to school sales guide has something for everyone.



Some of today's top deals include Apple's current promotion for students that offer up to $300 in savings on MacBooks, iPads, and Macs, plus gift cards of up to $150. You can also score cheap Chromebooks at Best Buy with prices starting at just $159 and score up to 40% on backpacks, lunch boxes, and school supplies from Amazon.



We're still waiting on some retailers to launch official back to school sales, and we'll update this page as new offers become available, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest bargains.

Today's best back to school sales

Back to school sales 2023: Tech

Back to school sales 2023: Supplies

Back to school sales 2023: Clothing

Today's best back to school deals

Kid's backpacks: from $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's back to school sale includes a huge selection of backpacks for all ages from brands like Adidas, Jansport, and The North Face, with prices starting at just $19.99.You'll find character backpacks for younger kids and laptop backpacks for college students with a range of patterns, colors, and fabrics.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $71.41 at Walmart

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for college students thanks to its compact size and cheap price, especially now that it's on sale for $71.41 at Walmart. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

A great option if you're looking for a budget printer, Best Buy has this HP Envy wireless printer on sale for just $79.99. The HP Envy can print, scan and copy, including automatic 2-sided printing, and includes three months of free ink when you activate HP Plus.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

We've just spotted Beats Studio Buds on sale for a record-low of $89.95 at Amazon. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and the best deal we've seen all year. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $225, this back to school deal is a great alternative.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

If you're looking for an Apple Watch in today's back to school sales, Walmart has the still-fantastic Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149. Apple's budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy

This basic budget HP Chromebook 14 is down to a terrific low price if you need a device for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It offers a 14-inch display, impressive battery life, and decent performance thanks to the Chrome OS – all for under $200 at Best Buy's back to school sale. A bargain for students and those with basic needs.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dell

We rarely see devices at this price with an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of performance-boosting RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. You'd usually expect to pay at least $600 for this sort of power, plus there's a responsive and bright full HD 15.6-inch screen, so it's terrific value for money. Get it if you need an all-around laptop to blast through your everyday computing work, multitasking, and even some more demanding needs.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your college dorm. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

When do back to school sales start?

Back to school sales are unique from other big retail events in the way they're generally not unified around a single date. Generally speaking, they run from mid to late July, through August and up until mid-September. Compared to something like Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, that's a really, really long time period.

Throughout this time, you can expect back to school themed sales to pop up with fair regularity at most of the big retailers. It's likely they'll keep the back to school branding absent from their sites until late August, but you'll generally see great sales on things like backpacks and laptops throughout the summer months.

Who has the best back to school sales?

Due to its vast inventory and its excellent range of daily deals, Amazon is probably the best overall retailer for back to school sales. It's a great place for everything from cheap Chromebooks to backpacks, and you can order them all at the same time, which is a plus.

For tech deals, Best Buy, Walmart, HP, and Dell are all fantastic options if you're looking for something computing-related. The former two, in particular, always feature super-cheap laptops and TVs - perfect if you're a student looking to furnish your dorm.

Lastly, in the past few years, Apple has run its own back to school themed promotions - one of the rare times the retailer actually offers deals throughout the year. Apple's products can be pricey, and you'll have to prove you're a student, but you often get some of the biggest savings of the year here - as well as some freebies included with your purchase.