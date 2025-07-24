Huge back-to-college sale is live at Amazon - 29 deals worth buying on laptops, AirPods, appliances, and more
Back-to-college deals from Apple, HP, Dell, Samsung, and more
If you're heading off to college as a freshman or returning as a senior and looking to save some cash on essentials, Amazon is here to help. The retailer just launched a massive back-to-college sale, with deals on everything you need for the upcoming school year.
Amazon's back-to-college sale includes savings on laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, and small appliances, with prices starting at just $9.99. As TechRadar's deals editor (who once long ago attended college), I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals worth buying.
Amazon's back-to-college sale has everything from Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99, to Ninja's budget four-quart air fryer on sale for $79.99. You can also find cheap smart TVs starting at $74.99, as well as laptops and tablets from Apple, Dell, HP, and Samsung.
Shop my full list of Amazon's best back-to-college deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. If you're looking for more offers, you can see my roundup of the top deals at Best Buy's back-to-school sale.
Amazon's 29 best back-to-college deals
This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for all your gadgets, and it's on sale for just $9.99. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.
My top pick for today's best cheap tech gadget is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb on sale for only $10.99. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half price when you apply the code HDFTVADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $25.99, only a few bucks more than the record-low price we saw on Prime Day. A great back-to-school gadget, simply attach the AirTag to your backpack or any item you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
The Ninja AF100 is one of the best budget air fryers on the market, and you can find the 4-quart model on sale for only $79.97. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.
Bissell portable carpet cleaners are a must-have for messy college students (especially ones that own pets), and the top-rated Little Green model is currently on sale for $94. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $179.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
The Eufy 11S Max can clean both hard floors and medium carpets, and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot requires deeper cleaning. Today's back-to-school deal from Amazon brings the price down to $154.99.
AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $99 - $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's deal is the best price you can find right now.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch this school year, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its excellent health and fitness tracking capabilities, as well as its stunning AMOLED display. Today's deal from Amazon shaves $100 off the retail price.
If you want an Android equivalent of an entry-level iPad, this is as close as you can get without paying full price. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best budget tablets money can buy with solid overall performance, a great battery life, and a comfortable 10.4-inch screen. It's also boosted by the inclusion of an S Pen for superior notetaking.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $319. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
If you're a student looking for a 14-inch budget laptop, Amazon has HP's 14 laptop for just $284.99. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a great choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel 10-Core i5 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this one an excellent choice for even the most demanding applications.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon has a $50 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an excellent purchase for students looking to upgrade to a MacBook laptop.
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 512GB
The Apple MacBook Air M3 is ranked as TechRadar's top laptop for students. Although the M3 chip isn't the latest processor, it still delivers excellent performance for the price, featuring 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life, while the display is a Liquid Retina one with 1 billion colors. Spatial Audio is also great for listening on the move, making it an ideal all-rounder. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a 13-inch MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the M4 configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this model is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
The HP LaserJet is a compact, black-and-white wireless printer that's perfect for college students. Built-in Wi-Fi and mobile compatibility make it easy to print from anywhere. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 shy of the record-low price.
Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to your dorm room. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. For that money, you get the excellent Roku smart TV interface with access to over 500 channels and a comprehensive home screen, and an enhanced voice remote.
If you're a college student in need of a slightly larger display, Amazon has the popular Hisense 40-inch Roku TV on sale for only $159.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The Hisense HD display features the Roku operating system for seamless streaming, a slim design, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for only $289.99. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget 4K TV for college, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $199.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
Delivering great picture quality, a solid stock of gaming features, and access to Google TV for an affordable price, the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget mini-LED TVs available. Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $799.99.
