August has arrived, which means it's crunch time before the new school year begins. Luckily for you, Best Buy's massive back-to-school sale is still live, offering deals on cheap laptops, tablets, AirPods, TVs, headphones, MacBooks, and more.

As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been shopping Best Buy's back-to-school sale for weeks, and I've hand-picked the 29 best deals that are still available. The retailer has record-low prices on student essentials from brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Samsung, Bose, and LG. You can find noise-cancelling earbuds, budget smart TVs, iPads, and Chromebooks with prices starting at just $99.

Below, you'll find links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories, followed by the top deals on headphones, laptops, Apple devices, and TVs. Keep in mind that as we get closer to Labor Day, back-to-school deals will expire, which means time is running out to secure an impressive bargain.

Best Buy headphone deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Best Buy has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). While today's deal isn't the record-low, it's the best price you can find right now.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, and they are $120 off at Best Buy right now. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, the sound quality is punchy overall, with particularly strong bass. These cans also last up to 24 hours on a single charge, so there's plenty of play time while travelling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable.

Best Buy laptop and tablet deals

Asus Chromebook CX14: was $279 now $179 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB



One of the cheapest laptop deals at Best Buy is this 14-inch Asus Chromebook, which is on sale for only $179. You wouldn't know to look at it, though; Asus has given this Chromebook a clean design, and the lightweight ChromeOS can run perfectly well on the 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron processor.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's back-to-school sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop: was $799.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



This Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop is getting a $270 price cut, now down to just $529.99. The impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine, plus you're getting a 15.6-inch Touch display.

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



The HP OmniBook X Flip combines a laptop and a tablet in one. It works well as a school laptop, equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's fitted for AI with built-in Copilot Plus support and the optional HP Companion AI app, which you can use to help you with your schoolwork. The OmniBook X Flip reportedly lasts up to 22 hours when used for non-intensive tasks, such as watching videos or web browsing, which you'll likely do a lot of during the school year.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,699.99 now $1,349.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9

RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD This Asus TUF is one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to carry the latest RTX 5070 graphics card. That alone should get you superb performance, but this machine also features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset and 32GB of RAM. That means no glaring upgrades are needed to get great gaming and productivity performance right out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): was $919.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for college, thanks to its Transcript Assist with Galaxy AI, which can transcribe lectures and conversations and summarize them instantly. It’s slim and lightweight, which is perfect for students to carry from class to class.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (128GB): was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE are its great-looking 10.9-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and an included S Pen stylus for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Perfect for students, the Galaxy Tab S10 also packs an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

Best Buy Apple device deals

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $949. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an unbelievable price for the MacBook Air 13-inch with an M2 chip. Sure, that's an older version, but this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those needing a premium powerhouse for school and productivity, coding, or creative work. You also get double the amount of RAM at 16GB, although the 256GB of storage feels a little paltry in 2025. Still, we rated it highly in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop, and it's now down to a record-low price. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks, especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest back-to-school TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $210 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $359.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. The Roku Pro Series TV delivers an incredible 4K picture, thanks to its QLED display and mini-LED technology, which shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

You can read our best laptops for students and look forward to discounts at the 2025 Labor Day sales event.