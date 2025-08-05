Adobe Creative Cloud mega sale right now sees discounts for students, teams, and just about everyone else - but you'll need to be quick to start saving

Adobe has launched a surprise sale just in time for the back-to-school season, and there are some big savings to be had now - if you're quick.

In the US and Canada, you can can get 40% off a year's subscription to Creative Cloud Pro, which now costs $42 a month (was $70).

The deal also extends to small business users, with Adobe discounting Creative Cloud Pro for Teams by 40% - right now, the cost has dropped from $100 a month per license down to the $60.

In the UK, there's a half-price discount for the first three months on both the Creative Cloud Pro plan, which goes from £67 a month down to £33 a month, and Photoshop subscription plan, now £10 a month.

As usual with Adobe offers, it only applies to new subscribers (sorry, existing users) - so check out all the Adobe discounts and deals below.

Today's top Adobe discounts & deals in the US and Canada

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for individuals: was $67 now $42 at Adobe Save 40% for the first year The Creative Cloud Pro subscription plan bundles all the top Adobe apps into one package. For $42 a month for the first year (or $468 paid upfront), you get access to Photoshop, Lightroom, InDesign, Acrobat, Premiere Pro, and loads more. The plan also throws in 4000 monthly credits to use Adobe Firefly's generative AI photo and video tools. Offer ends August 17

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for Teams: was $100 now $60 at Adobe Save 40% for the first year This Creative Cloud Pro deal includes the same 20+ apps offered to individuals and monthly AI credits. However, the Teams plan boosts cloud storage to 1TB, and adds exclusive business features like licensee management tool Admin Console, Adobe Talent for job postings, and advanced 24/7 tech support. The discount cost here is per license, which can be selected from the drop-down box. Offer ends August 17

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for students and teachers: was $70 now $30 at Adobe Save 57% for the first year If you're looking for an Adobe student discount, this is the one to go for - there's 57% off Creative Cloud Pro for the first year. As with other the deals I've listed here, the plan comes loaded with access to over twenty different Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro. There's also 100GB free cloud storage, and 4000 monthly Firefly credits.

Today's top Adobe discounts & deals in the UK

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for individuals: was £67 now £33 at Adobe Save 50% for the first three months The Creative Cloud Pro subscription is packed with all of Adobe's top apps, like Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, and more. On top of that, there's 100GB cloud storage and 4000 AI credits for using Firefly. After the three months are up, the price reverts to full price for the following nine months.

Adobe Photoshop for individuals: was £10 now £22 at Adobe Save 50% for the first three months The Photoshop-only plan from Adobe doesn't just include Photoshop, but also bundles in drawing app Adobe Fresco, streamlined graphic design tool Adobe Express, and Photoshop Express. Alongside this, there's access to 25 monthly AI credits and 100GB cloud storage.

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for students & teachers: was £67 now £20 at Adobe Save 69% for the first year The students and teachers version for Creative Cloud Pro offers all the same features and benefits as the individual plan, including the usual line-up of Photoshop and more. However, you'll need to prove you're studying or working in academia to get access.

Why I think this is a great deal

There's no denying that Adobe has set the industry-standard when it comes to creative software. There aren't many software houses whose products become everyday verbs the way Photoshop has.

Having extensively tested out pretty much the full suite of apps on offer, I know they rank as some of the best photo editors, best video editing software, and best PDF editors around. If you want pro-grade tools for design and content creation, there's not much that can beat Adobe's line-up.

However, recently, the company raised the price of its Creative Cloud Pro plan (formerly known as Creative Cloud All Apps) - which went down like a lead balloon with users. So, I welcome this current discount for students, teams, and individual users, particularly as minds are turning to back to school thoughts.